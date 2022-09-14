Reported monkeypox cases trending down in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As vaccinations for monkeypox peaked in Colorado in mid-August, reported cases for the disease itself may have peaked last month in the Centennial State.

According to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s monkeypox dashboard , only 16 cases were reported to the state health department for the week of Sept. 4. Reported monkeypox cases have unsteadily been trending down since 43 cases were reported the week of Aug. 14.

Data presented by monkeypox dashboard on Sept. 14, 2022 (Courtesy: CDPHE)

Nine Coloradans have been hospitalized with the virus so far with zero deaths. Cases have been reported in 22 counties, but Denver and the surrounding metro counties account for the vast majority of cases.

Monkeypox cases rose from 66 reported in July to 157 in August. So far in September, only 42 cases have been reported. If that trend holds, reported cases may drop 50% in September compared to August.

CDPHE also tracks the week monkeypox patients start experiencing symptoms. Only one Coloradan reported an illness onset in the week of Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, 11,237 Coloradans have been vaccinated for monkeypox , with administered doses peaking at 1,003 on Aug. 21.

Cases remain predominantly in males who identify as “lesbian or gay,” according to state demographic data , and disproportionately impact people of color .

If you have monkeypox, CDPHE has treatment tips to deal with the disease.

