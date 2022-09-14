Read full article on original website
Related
Offensive Rebounding Could Keep OKC in Games in 2022-23 Season
Rebounding was one of the strengths of Oklahoma City last season, and with practically the same roster as last year can continue into this season.
NBA Shooting Guru Transforming Thunder Star Josh Giddey?
With the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected the versatile Josh Giddey. He was the top international prospect in the draft class and he quickly showed why he had received such recognition as a prospect. Giddey is a walking triple-double, possessing elite size...
OKC Thunder: Who's in Contention For an All-Star Appearance?
With limited spots on the NBA All-Star team, who is in contention for the final guard spot?
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic As Dallas Mavericks Trade Target
Heading into 2022 NBA training camp, the Dallas Mavericks are still on the hunt for some upgrades to their lineup. One player that they have been linked to recently is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $19.5 million....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Dennis Schroder Deserves To Be On A Roster Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
Currently playing for the German national team in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament, Dennis Schroder is proving to everyone in the NBA why he deserves a roster spot for the 2022-23 season.
NBA・
Yardbarker
L.A. Targeting Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson & Malik Beasley In Recent Russell Westbrook Trade Talks With Jazz
The Russell Westbrook trade drama appears to be far from over even though the Los Angeles Lakers start training camp in just a week. Over the last two weeks, reports suggested Westbrook was likely to start the 2022-23 season on the Lakers roster. At the same time, L.A. was believed to have stayed in touch with the Utah Jazz, discussing potential trade options.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Nebraska Postgame
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims met with the media following OU's 49-14 win over Nebraska.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Happy’ To Have Dennis Schroder Back
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers ended in bizarre circumstances, but the playmaker’s relationship with LeBron James always seemed to leave the door open for a potential reunion. Ahead of Schroder’s 2020-21 debut with the Lakers, James said he valued the German guard’s character, giving...
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Considered Suns Before Joining Lakers
There's no consolation prizes in the free agent market, yet the Phoenix Suns nearly had a coveted prize many sought after. Guard Dennis Schroder is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania. Schroder previously tried to sign an extension with them but ultimately came short in negotiations.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Roasts The Los Angeles Lakers For Everything That Led Up To Them Resigning Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves this offseason as the team looks to rebound from their terrible 2021-22 season. The Lakers hit rock bottom last season and one can argue it was among the most disappointing seasons in their storied history. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Debate Who Should Be A Starter: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Or Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers just added another rotational player to their squad. This time, the team has signed German guard and former Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder. The veteran guard has been in the NBA for multiple seasons now and has had some decent seasons. Generally a rotational option, Schroder...
Comments / 0