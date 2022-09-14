The former husband of MAGA-Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo claims she threatened to crash her car — with intent to kill him and their two children — after he asked for a divorce, court filings suggest. Jezebel obtained copies of the court documents in which Ms Karamo's ex-husband, Adom Karamo, said she threatened to kill him and their young daughters over a divorce dispute. He describes an alleged incident in which Ms Karamo tried to wrestle the steering wheel out of his hand while he was driving with her and their children in a car. He said...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO