Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say
The driver was unaware of the father’s martial arts skills during the racially-motivated attack, according to prosecutors.
Father convicted of killing teen daughters after they refused arranged marriages - Crime Watch Daily Update
Welcome to Crime Watch Daily Update Briefings: Today, the case of Yaser Said, a story we first covered in 2018. Yaser Said was accused of murdering his 18-year-old daughter Amina and 17-year-old daughter Sarah after their bodies were found riddled with gunshots in his cab parked outside a hotel in Dallas on New Year’s Day 2008.
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Mom Of Teenager Who Encouraged Her Daughter To Punch A Girl During A Basketball Game Ordered To Pay $9K
Latira Shonty Hunt, the mother of a teenaged girl who punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game in Orange County, California, has received her punishment. According to KTTV, Hunt, who was facing jail time, has been ordered to pay $9,000 to the teenager who was punched...
Pregnant Inmate Gets $480K Settlement After Baby Died While Jail Staff Allegedly Grabbed Coffee on Way to Hospital
An inmate who was pregnant while behind bars in a California jail has won a $480,000 settlement after her baby died because jail staff allegedly stopped for a cup of coffee while en route to the hospital. Per NBC News, Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant back on March 28,...
Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
Mother, former police officer who lost daughter to fentanyl says 'our children are being poisoned'
A former Chicago police officer is pushing to criminalize fentanyl-related poisonings as a homicide after she lost her daughter to the lethal drug in 2015. Terry Almanza joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her efforts to fight for justice and stricter punishments for dealers responsible for distributing fentanyl.
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
Kylie Jenner stalker, triple murderer gets life without parole
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into the home of reality TV personality Kylie Jenner home was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial. Marvin Magallanes was convicted Aug. 25 of two...
Trump-backed candidate’s ex-husband claims she threatened to crash car to kill him and their daughters
The former husband of MAGA-Republican Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo claims she threatened to crash her car — with intent to kill him and their two children — after he asked for a divorce, court filings suggest. Jezebel obtained copies of the court documents in which Ms Karamo's ex-husband, Adom Karamo, said she threatened to kill him and their young daughters over a divorce dispute. He describes an alleged incident in which Ms Karamo tried to wrestle the steering wheel out of his hand while he was driving with her and their children in a car. He said...
What To Know About 2-Time Husband Killer Sharon Nelson Before ‘Black Widow Murders’
Sharon Nelson had three husbands — but she had two of them killed, as seen in the new Oxygen series "Black Widow Murders." Why?. First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes … murder?. It’s shocking but true. While most women plan on ways to spend their lives...
Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping
“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
Lori Vallow Daybell 'cult mom' case judge considers motion to ban cameras in courtroom during trial
The judge presiding over the Lori Vallow Daybell case considered a motion to ban cameras in the courtroom during the trial on Tuesday. Both prosecutors and Daybell's attorneys support the proposed ban of cameras in the courtroom during the trial, which begins in January, according to East Idaho News. Lori...
NYPD Officer Apparently Punches a Woman in the Face and Knocks Her to the Ground in Viral Video
An NYPD officer is under fire after video shows him apparently punching a woman in the face and knocking her to the ground below. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, authorities were in search of attempted murder suspect Elvin James, 22, in Harlem, New York, when the woman, 19-year-old Tamani Crum, confronted an officer, as seen in body cam footage shared to Twitter by the NYPD.
Nikolas Cruz’s defence rests case in bombshell move blasted ‘unprofessional’ by judge
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a bombshell move that derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.“Honestly, I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer scolded Cruz’s attorneys during a heated exchange in Broward County Court, Florida, on Wednesday morning.Cruz’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to convince jurors to sentence the mass murderer to life in prison without parole instead of to death. Since the team of public defenders...
