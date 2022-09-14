Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
News On 6
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond
Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
KOCO
Westbound lanes of I-240 in Oklahoma City reopens following morning crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have reopened all lanes of Interstate 240 just west of South Anderson Road in Oklahoma City following an early morning crash. Authorities have narrowed the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 to one lane near South Anderson Road because of a crash. A FedEx truck crashed...
Renter calls News 4 after bedroom ceiling gives way, hole remains for months
A metro tenant calls In Your Corner in a tough spot. He says his apartment has been everything he wants, save for a glaring problem in his bedroom.
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
News On 6
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
Guthrie man sets own aunt’s home on fire
A Guthrie man is sitting in jail after setting literal flames of fury at his aunt’s apartment.
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road
A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the road. “This is a semi that overturned...
Blanchard man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Blanchard man died around midnight Wednesday after a rollover ATV accident.
KOCO
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
yukonprogressnews.com
Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security
A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
