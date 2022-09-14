ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC

Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond

Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
News On 6

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#Medical Services#General Health#Best Practice Medicine#Ems
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
yukonprogressnews.com

Sheriff’s deputy to provide full-time YPS security

A Canadian County sheriff’s deputy will provide full-time security for Yukon Public Schools during the 2022-23 school year. The deputy will be assigned to Redstone Intermediate and Surrey Hills Elementary, the two YPS school sites outside Yukon city limits. Canadian County Commissioners recently approved a formal agreement between the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy