galtheraldonline.com
Planning defers to Council on housing project layouts
The Galt Planning Commission on Sept. 8 declined to change square footage requirements for houses at the planned Summerfield subdivision on Twin Cities Road, deferring to a previous decision by City Council. The developer has the option to appeal the decision to Council. Located on 58 acres of annexed land...
galtheraldonline.com
In walk audit, residents look for barriers on downtown roads
Checking for obstacles to foot and bike traffic, a group conducted a walk audit of an area of downtown Galt on Sept. 10. The walk audit, also called an active transportation audit, saw a group of Galt residents, including organizer Gilbert Valencia, and representatives from Sacramento nonprofit Civic Thread walk a loop along Fourth Street, E Street, South Lincoln Way and F Street. They also crossed the train tracks at F.
gettingaroundsac.blog
Sac kill those sharrows on I St
Next sharrows location to address is I Street between 10th Street and 9th Street. The bike lane present to the east disappears in this block, with Cesar Chavez Plaza on the south and Old City Hall on the north, before picking up again west of 9th Street. Not having my tape measure out (and I’d have to measure late night when there is no traffic), it isn’t clear why this one block does not have a bike lane. It may be that the curb extension is too wide, or it may be that the general purpose (car) lanes are not configured correctly. If lanes, then it is an easy problem to fix, just re-stripe the lanes and add a bike lane. If the curb extension, then that would require a bit of infrastructure work. I fully support curb extensions, nearly all intersections should have them, but in some places the city has installed them incorrectly and caused issues for bicycle facilities. This is not, as many places are, a case for removing parking, but for designing the street correctly. Of course ultimately there should be no three-lane one-way traffic sewers in the city, and right of way should be reallocated to a separated (protected) bikeway and wider sidewalks.
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
galtheraldonline.com
Paul Sandhu — Galt City Council
Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is seeking reelection to City Council in the general election this November. Sandhu told the Herald that he wants to focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life if elected for a second term. The other candidates vying for three council seats are...
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
galtheraldonline.com
Meeting Minders
Galt Parks & Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., every other month (in odd-# months), Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr. Arcohe School Board, 7 p.m., Media Center (East Campus), 11715 Ivie Road, Herald, 748-2313. Galt Beautification Committee, 10 a.m., Community Development Dept., 495 Industrial Drive, 366-7130. Galt Chamber Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., (at...
Gas leak has part of Downtown Davis street closed
DAVIS – A part of a street in Downtown Davis is closed due to a gas leak Friday morning. C Street between 123 C Street and First Street is closed due to the incident.City of Davis officials say PG&E crews are at the scene. PG&E says they are replacing an old gas main, a process that has caused some small leaks to be detected. The leaks don't pose a threat to the public, however, officials say. Expect that part of C Street to be closed for the rest of the day, PG&E says.
goldcountrymedia.com
Historic PG&E building in Downtown Auburn listed for sale
A historic property on High Street just went on the market this week – the former site of PG&E. The 6,700-square-foot three-story building sits on a quarter-acre parcel next to the Auburn Journal offices and according to the property’s listing agent, “There has been a lot of initial interest.”
galtheraldonline.com
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
galtheraldonline.com
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
Vacant downtown Stockton commercial building damaged in large fire
STOCKTON – Firefighters battled a raging fire that engulfed a vacant commercial building in Stockton late Thursday morning. The fire was at 540 N. Hunter Street in what used to be an auto repair shop.Stockton Fire says crews responded around 11:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the building, prompting them to call a two-alarm response. Crews contained the flames by 2 p.m.; no injuries were reported, Stockton Fire says, and no other buildings in the area were damaged. Officials say the roof of the building collapsed in the fire, complicating efforts to fully put out the blaze and investigate exactly where it started and how. Firefighters are expected to be out at the scene for the rest of the day.
2 accidents on Capital City Freeway/Business 80 momentarily blocks traffic
SACRAMENTO — A traffic collision on State Route 51 led to multiple lanes being closed momentarily.California Highway Patrol Sacramento says that there were two separate crashes.The first accident was between two vehicles and the second crash involved three vehicles.According to Caltrans, the left, middle, and right lanes were blocked on northbound Capital City Freeway/Business 80 at Watt Avenue.
villagelife.com
South Fork Grille brings casual, hip vibe to Town Center
Sienna owners Mark and Karoline Platt have never shied away from piling more on their dinner plate — proverbial dinner plate, that is. Not only are they in the midst of renovating the site above Pottery World in the Montaño De El Dorado Shopping Plaza to relocate Sienna from La Borgata, but the couple has just opened a brand-new restaurant in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, South Fork Grille.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
spmetrowire.com
NEW: Stockton fire chief steps down
Stockton's fire/EMS chief has resigned from his position. Chief Randy Shirek's resignation was effective on Sept. 15, accordin...
