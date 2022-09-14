ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

galtheraldonline.com

Paul Sandhu — Galt City Council

Galt Vice Mayor Paul Sandhu is seeking reelection to City Council in the general election this November. Sandhu told the Herald that he wants to focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and quality of life if elected for a second term. The other candidates vying for three council seats are...
GALT, CA
galtheraldonline.com

C Street project likely to break ground in spring

The C Street Enhancement Project is planned to begin construction in spring 2023, according to early projections that city staff and a contractor presented at the Sept. 6 Galt City Council meeting. Council also had several items related to parks and recreation, heard about a plan to promote Galt to businesses and chose to keep a contested accounting position.
GALT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Concerns Raised Over Potential Copperopolis Biosolids Composting Facility

Copperopolis, CA – Community members expressed frustration and concerns at two community meetings recently regarding the possibility of a biosolids composting facility in Copperopolis, and now the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) wants to set the record straight. The facility would be stationed at the district’s wastewater treatment plant...
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
galtheraldonline.com

In walk audit, residents look for barriers on downtown roads

Checking for obstacles to foot and bike traffic, a group conducted a walk audit of an area of downtown Galt on Sept. 10. The walk audit, also called an active transportation audit, saw a group of Galt residents, including organizer Gilbert Valencia, and representatives from Sacramento nonprofit Civic Thread walk a loop along Fourth Street, E Street, South Lincoln Way and F Street. They also crossed the train tracks at F.
GALT, CA
granitebaytoday.org

Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed

The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
GRANITE BAY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

County supervisor candidates hold their campaign launches

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno officially kicked off their general election campaigns last weekend. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. The current District 5 election marks the first time...
ELK GROVE, CA
galtheraldonline.com

New-school parade

Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
GALT, CA
gettingaroundsac.blog

Sac kill those sharrows on H St

The block of H Street between 7th Street and 8th Street in downtown Sacramento has shadows instead of a bike lane. There is a bike lane in the preceding block, and in the block past, but not this block. Why? Because on-street parking has been preserved on this block in preference to bicycle facilities. The right lane lane is marked with a sharrow. Not a properly placed sharrow, but one in the door zone of the parking lane. When shadows are used, they should be placed in the center of the travel lane. But rare is the situation in which they should be used at all. Research indicates that sharrows are less safe than no markings are all, less safe than marked bike lanes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
galtheraldonline.com

About Town

The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
GALT, CA
KCRA.com

High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region

Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival

LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Vacant downtown Stockton commercial building damaged in large fire

STOCKTON – Firefighters battled a raging fire that engulfed a vacant commercial building in Stockton late Thursday morning. The fire was at 540 N. Hunter Street in what used to be an auto repair shop.Stockton Fire says crews responded around 11:30 a.m. and found flames shooting from the building, prompting them to call a two-alarm response. Crews contained the flames by 2 p.m.; no injuries were reported, Stockton Fire says, and no other buildings in the area were damaged. Officials say the roof of the building collapsed in the fire, complicating efforts to fully put out the blaze and investigate exactly where it started and how. Firefighters are expected to be out at the scene for the rest of the day. 
STOCKTON, CA

