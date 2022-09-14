Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Attempted murder investigation underway in Galt after woman stabbed
GALT – An attempted murder investigation is underway in Galt after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.Galt police say officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive late in the morning on Sept. 11. While searching the scene, they found the male suspect – Galt resident Sergio Alfaro – still inside. He has since been charged with attempted murder and parole violation.The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable, police say.
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
Sacramento police investigate man found dead at Executive Inn
Officials say they responded to a call about a body found at the 200 block of Bannon Street around 11:30 a.m. Fire and medical arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead with at least one gunshot wound. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are investigating the death. There...
Woman accused of posing as charity that cares for animals displaced by Mosquito Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY - A woman has been arrested after allegedly posing as a charity and using fake checks to buy supplies from feed stores. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a local feed store about a woman using a fraudulent check to make some purchases. The store told deputies that the woman said she was with a charity that was caring for animals evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire. The suspect then allegedly used the check to buy thousands of dollars worth of animal supplies. The store also donated supplies, thinking they were being used to help the animals. Deputies learned that the suspect targeted another store with a similar scam. Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and later found her driving a pickup truck near her home. Inside the truck were the stolen items from the stores, deputies say. More stolen items were found in her home, they added. Summer Mascott was arrested and the property was returned to the businesses.As of Thursday night, the Mosquito Fire had burned 67,669 acres and was 20 percent contained.
14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting
MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say. The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road. Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night. On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy. The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide.
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 51-year-old man in Stockton
STOCKTON – A man has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed another man in Stockton.Raymond Gavin, 26, is accused of shooting the 51-year-old man on South Wilson Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Saturday.Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but detectives did announce on Thursday that Gavin had been arrested in connection to the incident. Gavin has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.The name of the man killed has not been released.
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
KCRA.com
Caught on camera: Suspect steals $300 plant, Stockton business owner chases them down
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton business owner no longer feels safe after she said thieves targeted her business, taking off with a $300 rare albino monstera plant. Tina Phon, the owner of The Lush Studio on the Miracle Mile, said a man and a woman walked into her flower shop around 2 p.m. Sunday.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings
GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
3 students injured after being hit by car walking home from school in Antioch, officials say
Three students walking home from school were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to police.
crimevoice.com
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres
CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
KMPH.com
2nd person arrested in connection to Turlock murder, 3rd suspect on the run
TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — The Turlock Police Department announced a second person has been arrested in connection to a Sept. 9th homicide. Investigators with the Turlock Police Department Special Investigation Unit spotted 30-year-old David Rivera Cruz in the 200 block of East Tuolumne Rd. on Monday. Cruz was taken...
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
