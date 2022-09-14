Read full article on original website
Parishville Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Guns from Family Member’s Garage
A Saint Lawrence County man is facing charges after an alleged theft. Troopers were called to a site located on County Route 47 in Parishville, New York for a call regarding the alleged theft of firearms at approximately 7:38am on Monday, September 12, 2022. According to a written release from...
localsyr.com
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding toy at Walmart the previous day […]
State police: NY trooper charged with felony after returning used toy to a Watertown Walmart
Watertown, N.Y. — A state trooper was charged with a felony Tuesday after he returned a used toy to a Watertown Walmart, troopers said. Errol Oskay, 34, of Sackets Harbor, bought a riding toy while off duty at Walmart on Monday, according to a news release by the New York State Police.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?
A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store. The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
informnny.com
2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
informnny.com
12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
Big cats spotted in Upstate New York
According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, bobcats occupy a little more than one-quarter of New York.
wwnytv.com
First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has had a string of issues ranging from water not running to the garbage not being collected. On top of that, hardly a day goes by when some type of emergency call is not made concerning the motel. First responders...
informnny.com
West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
majorleaguefishing.com
St. Lawrence River Set to Host Final Event for Toyota Series Northern Division
MASSENA, N.Y. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will continue its 2022 season next week in Massena, New York, Sept. 22-24, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence River Presented by BoatLogix. Hosted by the Town of Massena, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
wwnytv.com
Dry Hill Ski Area sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
informnny.com
Strong thunderstorms heading towards Jefferson, Lewis counties
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Special weather statements have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. According to the National Weather Service, a line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and northwestern Lewis counties through the early evening on Wednesday. The NWS said that a doppler radar tracked...
wwnytv.com
Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season. These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level...
North Country Public Radio
Visit a working dairy farm this Saturday in St. Lawrence County
It used to be most people across the North Country worked on a dairy farm, or knew someone who did. Things are very different today. Just a sliver of population works in agriculture, even though it remains one of the region’s biggest economic drivers. A popular event to introduce...
