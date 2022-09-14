ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, NY

localsyr.com

Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
96.1 The Eagle

Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?

A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store. The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
informnny.com

2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
informnny.com

12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
wwnytv.com

First responders called 126 times to Hotis Motel so far this year

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Hotis Motel has had a string of issues ranging from water not running to the garbage not being collected. On top of that, hardly a day goes by when some type of emergency call is not made concerning the motel. First responders...
informnny.com

West Potsdam gun show canceled due to new state laws

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New gun laws have prompted the cancellation of local gun shows. This includes the West Potsdam Fire Department’s Gun Show, which was scheduled for September 24 through September 25. WPFD confirmed the show’s cancellation publicly on its Facebook and referred to new statewide gun laws.
majorleaguefishing.com

St. Lawrence River Set to Host Final Event for Toyota Series Northern Division

MASSENA, N.Y. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will continue its 2022 season next week in Massena, New York, Sept. 22-24, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence River Presented by BoatLogix. Hosted by the Town of Massena, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
wwnytv.com

Dry Hill Ski Area sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown will have new owners for the upcoming season. Longtime owners Tim and Deb McAtee say they’ve sold the ski area to Boo Wells-Jareo and her husband, Patrick Jareo. In a release announcing the sale, Tim McAtee said,...
informnny.com

Strong thunderstorms heading towards Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Special weather statements have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties. According to the National Weather Service, a line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and northwestern Lewis counties through the early evening on Wednesday. The NWS said that a doppler radar tracked...
wwnytv.com

Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season. These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level...
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

