MASSENA, N.Y. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will continue its 2022 season next week in Massena, New York, Sept. 22-24, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence River Presented by BoatLogix. Hosted by the Town of Massena, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.

