galtheraldonline.com
Galt High School hires new art teacher to fill sudden opening
After a school year with only one art teacher, Galt High School hired Daré Mitchell to fill the role left after the former ceramics instructor left last school year. At the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the GHS ceramics teacher left and the position was left open, said Principal Kellie Beck.
galtheraldonline.com
New-school parade
Students and faculty of the old Galt Grammar School wait for permission to continue their parade to the new Galt Grammar School. The old school (background) was built in 1879 and was the second school in Galt, replacing the Harvey Grove Schoolhouse. A new school built in 1915 replaced the old Galt Grammar School and was located between E and F streets and Fifth and Sixth streets, taking up a city block. The Galt Grammar School student body faces west on B Street at the Fourth Street intersection. The Brewster building is to the right.
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
granitebaytoday.org
Open space next to Granite Bay High School destroyed
The week before school started, a bulldozer went through and destroyed the open space next to Granite Bay High School, previously home to a pond, plants and a variety of animals. The space is adjacent to the staff parking lot, which is why Bernadette Cranmer, head of the IB program...
galtheraldonline.com
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
KCRA.com
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
KCRA.com
Free Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi available for some income-eligible Stockton residents
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of Stockton residents have received their own laptops, tablets, and even internet service for free as part of theDigital Equity Project, which was created during the pandemic and funded through federal aid such as the American Rescue Plan Act. With the ARPA money, the city...
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
visitstockton.org
From Stockton, California to the Stars Above: The Story of José Hernández
One walk through the Children's Museum of Stockton, a specific spot within it is bound to catch your eye: the Destination: Space exhibit. This spot of the museum is filled with amazing details and images from NASA's space explorations—and a central figure in San Joaquin County's connection to space. That figure is one of Stockton's own: astronaut José Hernández.
New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process
TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
galtheraldonline.com
Farmer launches campaign
Galt Mayor Shawn Farmer kicked off his campaign for reelection to Galt City Council Sept. 9 with a barbecue at Back Alley Brewhouse. Farmer, pictured at center right, poses at the event with his daughters, (from left) Kalyn, Kristian and Megan.
galtheraldonline.com
Galt High Cross Country runs in Clovis
Last Saturday, the Warrior runners attended the Seawolf Invitational at Woodward Park in Clovis, home of the CA State Cross Country Championships. New head coach Bruce Peterson was happy with the outcome of the Saturday event. “Our athletes were awesome considering it was the first race of the season and it was very hot.”
galtheraldonline.com
County supervisor candidates hold their campaign launches
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno officially kicked off their general election campaigns last weekend. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. The current District 5 election marks the first time...
galtheraldonline.com
Never forgotten
Local organizations commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Galt District Chamber of Commerce put up 50 American flags at the Fourth Street Promenade, and posters with the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. Cosumnes firefighters participated in the annual Sacramento Area Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Climb of the 110-story Esquire Tower in Sacramento. The climb honors the 343 New York firefighters who died in the line of duty at the World Trade Center.
Calaveras Enterprise
Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills
Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
galtheraldonline.com
Meeting Minders
Galt Parks & Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., every other month (in odd-# months), Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr. Arcohe School Board, 7 p.m., Media Center (East Campus), 11715 Ivie Road, Herald, 748-2313. Galt Beautification Committee, 10 a.m., Community Development Dept., 495 Industrial Drive, 366-7130. Galt Chamber Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., (at...
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
galtheraldonline.com
Planning defers to Council on housing project layouts
The Galt Planning Commission on Sept. 8 declined to change square footage requirements for houses at the planned Summerfield subdivision on Twin Cities Road, deferring to a previous decision by City Council. The developer has the option to appeal the decision to Council. Located on 58 acres of annexed land...
First human cases of West Nile virus detected in Sutter and Yuba counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Health officials in Sutter and Yuba counties each confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in 2022. Both people are “experiencing severe illness,” according to a joint statement from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. Officials said the mosquito abundance is...
