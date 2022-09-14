ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”
POTUS
Fox News

Alyssa Farah Griffin says Lindsey Graham consumed 'the whole news cycle' with 15-week abortion ban bill

CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Wednesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., consumed "the whole news cycle" on Tuesday with his announcement of a national 15-week abortion ban bill. "The timing also as a Republican was frustrating because yesterday these terrible inflation numbers come out. That’s what the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Life after Trump: Someday he'll be gone. What will Republicans (and Democrats) do then?

The problem with politics is that it's a zero-sum game. There is a finite number of voters out there; every vote that you get is a vote the other side doesn't get. That's why the headlines following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago were practically unanimous: "FBI search cements Trump's hold on GOP," screamed the Hill. "Trump's dominance in GOP comes into focus, worrying some in the party," was how the Washington Post put it.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Long Unraveling of the Republican Party

In 1992, Pat Buchanan made a campaign stop at the San Diego–Tijuana border. As a few white-power activists who had tagged along milled in the background, he called for the United States to build a wall—a 200-mile-long physical boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Buchanan was seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency, the first of two consecutive efforts that were rebuffed by party voters and leaders alike. Buchanan and his politics seemed to be on the verge of being drummed out of the GOP altogether. (When he made one last try for the White House, in 2000, he ran on the Reform Party ticket.) From the start of the 1990s, his hostility toward free trade and NATO, his extremist proposals on immigration, and his jeremiads against cultural decline marked him as an outlier. Communism was over, the stock market was rising, Silicon Valley was just taking off, and few were interested in Buchanan’s grim vision of a looming “illegal invasion.”
ELECTIONS

