Read full article on original website
jltor
2d ago
In Cleveland? No gun at the county court? That's a bad idea, what Democrat came up with that great idea?
Reply(1)
5
Guest
2d ago
Huh? What kind of sense does this make and WHY is this being broadcast? WTH? Just DUM B!
Reply
4
Related
Cleveland taking guns away from city utility guards: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the City of Cleveland is requiring protective service officers patrolling water plants and utility operations to turn their guns over to Cleveland police.
FBI task force steps in to help put the brakes on rash of carjackings
On one day this summer, three people were carjacked in three suburban towns in Northeast Ohio. The FBI helped track down two of the suspects, who now face serious potential jail time.
East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol
Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
cleveland19.com
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Crime stoppers offering reward for Cuyahoga County carjacking suspect
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect of three separate carjacking incidents. Rayquan Bryant is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, resulting from the three carjacking incidents, Crime Stoppers said. According...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
East CLE councilwoman calls for FBI investigation after more indictments
An East Cleveland city councilwoman called for an FBI investigation into the city's police department following the indictments of two former police officers Friday.
cleveland19.com
Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Organization hosts press conference to expose alleged corruption in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization will hold a press conference Friday to expose alleged corruption in the city of East Cleveland. Chasing Justice LLC said officials are aware of illegal practices within the city government and police department. Claims by the organization include:. Hiring of an auxiliary...
2 Maple Heights teens charged in multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that took place on same day
CLEVELAND — A federal grand jury has indicted two Maple Heights teens on charges related to multiple Northeast Ohio carjackings that all too place on the same day last month. Donteze Congress and Thomas J.D. Williams, both 18, are accused of stealing cars in Cuyahoga Falls, Solon, and Streetsboro...
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad investigates item found at Mansfield home
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents are being evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continues. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were...
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
Comments / 15