Cleveland, OH

jltor
2d ago

In Cleveland? No gun at the county court? That's a bad idea, what Democrat came up with that great idea?

Guest
2d ago

Huh? What kind of sense does this make and WHY is this being broadcast? WTH? Just DUM B!

TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
cleveland19.com

Crime stoppers offering reward for Cuyahoga County carjacking suspect

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect of three separate carjacking incidents. Rayquan Bryant is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, resulting from the three carjacking incidents, Crime Stoppers said. According...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
BEDFORD, OH
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad investigates item found at Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents are being evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continues. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 2 fatally shot in South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm two men died early Friday morning after a shooting in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Crews were called out around 12:40 a.m. to the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue near East 152nd Street for shots fired, according to EMS. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner...
CLEVELAND, OH

