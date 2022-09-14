ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

WRAL News

Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash on I-40 closed lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-40 Westbound has closed off East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street. The road has since reopened. Police said there were a few injuries. No names have been released at this time. Officials are still investigating. Drivers are asked to take an...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Police investigating Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver flees scene of rollover crash

A driver fled the scene of a rollover crash outside of Robbins. Reports of a vehicle accident came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called in the accident that occurred on Talc Mine Road. The driver in D & L Water Treatment truck ran off the road and...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

