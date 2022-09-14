Read full article on original website
Worker dies after falling off roof of Apex home
A worker died Wednesday afternoon after falling off of the roof of an Apex home.
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Crash on I-40 closed lanes in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on I-40 Westbound has closed off East Gate City Boulevard and East Lee Street. The road has since reopened. Police said there were a few injuries. No names have been released at this time. Officials are still investigating. Drivers are asked to take an...
1 arrested after deadly shooting at Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting that took place at the Triangle Town Center mall Friday afternoon. A shooting was reported Friday afternoon in a parking lot at Triangle Town Center. Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, Barri Rogers, and the...
Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
Police investigating Saturday morning shooting at Durham mini mart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are investigating a shooting Saturday morning at the M&M Mini Mart on Angier Avenue. Shortly after 8:20 a.m., police say they responded to a shooting call and found that someone had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for...
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
1 adult, 1 juvenile in custody after deadly shooting of Hillsborough teen
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hillsborough Police Department announced that two people are in custody following a June shooting that killed a 17-year-old. Police said they made the arrest of Alexander Capell Johnson, 22, of Hillsborough on Friday in Burlington. A second suspect, a juvenile, has been in secure custody since Aug. 31 due to three charges related to the shooting incident, police said in a statement Friday.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
7-year-old walking home from school hit by Amazon van in Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A child walking home from school Tuesday was hit by an Amazon delivery van, according to Holly Springs police. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Morning Oaks Drive and Honeyridge Lane. Investigators said the 7-year-old boy was hit while crossing...
I-85 reopens more than 12 hours after tractor trailer driver killed in crash in Orange County
A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Orange County going away from Durham for much of the day.
Rural crews battle fire at Dollar General in Wilson County
STANTONSBURG, N.C. — Crews were fighting a fire at a Dollar General in Wilson County early Saturday morning. The fire, which is at 219 Moyton Avenue, is about 15 miles outside of Wilson's city limits. Only rural fire departments are on the scene, with at least 5 county fire...
Man seriously injured in Triangle Town Center mall shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall Friday sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continued in the parking lot early Friday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall, just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue...
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
Fayetteville home destroyed in fire
Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned.
Driver flees scene of rollover crash
A driver fled the scene of a rollover crash outside of Robbins. Reports of a vehicle accident came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. A witness called in the accident that occurred on Talc Mine Road. The driver in D & L Water Treatment truck ran off the road and...
