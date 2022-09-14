Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Houston RocketsAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves new lower property tax rate for 2023
The Houston City Council voted on Wednesday to lower the city’s property tax rate. It’s the eighth time in nine years that the city has lowered the tax rate below the Voter-Approval Tax Rate. The proposed property tax rate is $0.533640 per each $100, a decrease from the current rate of $0.55083.
thekatynews.com
Republican Commissioners Force Reconsideration of Proposed Budget Intended to Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
Lower tax rates for homeowners and pay increases for law enforcement threatened after Republican Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey boycott meeting to adopt budget. Harris County Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey dodged Commissioners Court to prevent the approval of the proposed County budget that would reduce the tax rate for homeowners and increase pay for law enforcement. State law requires a quorum of four of the five members of Commissioners Court is required to pass the budget.
thekatynews.com
Judge Hidalgo Emphasizes the Importance of Adopting Proposed Budget That Would Reduce the Tax Rate for Homeowners and Increase Pay for Law Enforcement
County Judge Lina Hidalgo held a press conference today, highlighting important investments included in the proposed Harris County budget ahead of Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of the Harris County Office of Management and Budget, Dr. Tina Peterson, Executive Director of the Flood Control District, and Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO of Harris Health System, also provided additional details about critical budget needs.
Toll Brothers announces 60-foot homesites coming to Conroe
Teaswood Avenue is now on the market in Conroe. (Rendering courtesy Toll Brothers) Luxury homebuilding company Toll Brothers announced in a Sept. 14 release its Teaswood Avenue community, the company’s newest community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, is now open for sales in Conroe off Encino Boulevard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
hellowoodlands.com
John Cooper students participate in Habitat for Humanity Construction Day
On the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022, The John Cooper School students, faculty, and volunteers participated in the Habitat for Humanity Construction Day on campus. With assistance and guidance from local non-profit Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and professional contractors, students constructed a wall of house for a Montgomery County family in need. Volunteers worked to frame the exterior and interior wall during the “hammer-build,” using no power tools.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t want to be priced out’: Residents at Cuney Homes worried about new development deal
HOUSTON – Cuney Homes was first built in 1938, making it the longest-standing public housing in Houston. There are talks of revitalization and a debate is brewing on how it should be done. Delores Ford said she has seen her neighborhood change. “All you have to do is go...
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation
With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
Houston Agent Magazine
Housing inventory soars in Houston as buyers turn back to the rental market
Houston housing inventory has grown to its highest level in two years, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS®’ August 2022 Market Update. HAR reports that sales of single-family homes have fallen 16.9%, the lowest monthly sales volume since February of this year. Sales of houses at all...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
Houston Parks and Recreation to employ 150 goats for habitat restoration on city's southeast side
The goats will do what they're used to, grazing the area and getting rid of thick unwanted greenery. which officials say is a much safer method than chemical treatments and physical removal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tomball Tollway, Grand Parkway closures scheduled Sept. 15-22
Portions of the Tollball Tollway and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly Sept. 15-22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The main lanes of Tomball Tollway and the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly from Sept. 15-22, according to the Harris County Toll Roll Authority. The closures...
marketplace.org
Even as the housing market cools, luring discouraged buyers back may be a challenge
For months, a mix of high inflation, high interest rates and low supply has meant that houses put up for sale have been snatched up for explosively high prices. According to the Case-Shiller national home price index, prices are 43% higher than they were at the start of 2020, and, coincidentally, the number of houses on the market is 43% lower than it was in 2019.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston doctor pays $240,000 for wrongful receipt of retirement benefit payments
HOUSTON, TX -- A 68-year-old Houston doctor has agreed to pay $240,000 to resolve allegations he wrongfully received government retirement benefit payments from the from the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS), announced the Jennifer B. Lowery. Dr. Henry Zaleski inappropriately spent funds intended for...
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
thekatynews.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement calling for support of the proposed Harris County budget
“I’m proud to champion a budget that both decreases the tax rate and adds millions of dollars to public safety, including a substantial pay increase for frontline police officers. On the other hand, the strategy some have taken of promoting half-baked and unworkable budget proposals is irresponsible and ignores the realities and trade-offs of what it takes to successfully govern a county. At a time when the nine Harris County police agencies currently have more than 400 fully funded yet unfilled positions, these illogical proposals would create hundreds of new positions that may never be filled, while preventing raises for the current police officers and cutting critical funding for flood control, public health, and other areas.
KHOU
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
Comments / 0