Woodmere, OH

Molly Colours
2d ago

I swear that's the same family that hangs out near Walmart in Stow. It should be illegal. One child is school age. Get them in school and go get a damn job.

Hey Its Me
2d ago

Thankful this mayor took a stand!!! Have seen them and it’s disgusting what they are doing to their children. Notice he said jobs were offered and not taken. Speaks volumes.

Monique Locklear-Hornsby
2d ago

Keep our borders open and see more of this in your neighborhood. Pray for our country and those leading it and remember, voting has consequences.

cleveland19.com

Parma Heights police welcome department’s 1st K-9 officer

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Heights Police Department is introducing its newest member: K-9 Officer Gunny Bennett!. Parma Heights City Council swore in K-9 Gunny during their Monday meeting. (Photos show he could hardly contain his excitement to join the force.) “Since Gunny hasn’t mastered English just yet,...
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
TheDailyBeast

East Cleveland Cops Accused of Robbing Citizens While on Patrol

Two Ohio cops are under indictment for allegedly robbing at least six people while on patrol, stealing cash, guns, and drugs from them, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday. East Cleveland Police Officer Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars and two firearms, along with marijuana and marijuana edibles they found in vehicles during traffic stops between July 2020 and July 2021. Cole is now facing four counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of grand theft, two counts of theft, one count of petty theft, four counts of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records. Sims faces four counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of theft, and four counts of theft in office.Read it at Cuyahoga County Office of the Prosecutor
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
cleveland19.com

2 Bay Village drivers cited for passing stopped school buses in same day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of motorists are facing separate citations from police for illegally passing stopped Bay Village school buses on the same day. According to police, officers took a report on Sept. 9 at approximately 8:40 a.m. from a Bay Village City School District bus driver who said he was passed by a motorist while stopped on Osborn Road near Bracken Way.
