Texas Observer

The Sacred Heart of Uvalde

Throughout the protest, I stood near a friend of my wife from our parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterward, we talked about Sacred Heart and about Uvalde. Like many, we were both feeling disaffected, alienated by our community’s power structure. As we parted, I said: “But it’s not just their town, and it’s not just their church. It’s ours, too. I’m done just taking it. From now on, I’m going to give it, too.”
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
KSAT 12

KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities. The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden...
ems1.com

Uvalde communications center to get upgrade

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde emergency communications center will get a $142,500 upgrade thanks to nine donors and a city council vote to accept the offer on Tuesday. But the improvements will not fix the radio “dead spots” that hampered the police response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
KTRE

Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector. Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line. The...
news4sanantonio.com

New body cam video released of tragic Robb Elementary mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas - We have just obtained a released body camera video from that awful day in Uvalde, not made public until now. What you're about to see, and hear in this new video, paints an even clearer and sharper picture of the response that went so very wrong. The...
Reason.com

Are the Media Making Mass Shootings Worse?

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, announced in June that Robb Elementary School would be demolished. "You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever," he said. What happened in Uvalde was a gruesome tragedy that relates to some...
KRGV

Migrant deaths straining morgues in Maverick County

Morgues in Eagle Pass are running out of space as authorities say they continue to recover several dead migrants on the Rio Grande. "We're up to one daily, approximately 30 a month,” Eagle Pass fire Chief Manuel Melo III said. “There were some days where we did recover six bodies.”
MAVERICK COUNTY, TX

