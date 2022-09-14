Read full article on original website
The Sacred Heart of Uvalde
Throughout the protest, I stood near a friend of my wife from our parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterward, we talked about Sacred Heart and about Uvalde. Like many, we were both feeling disaffected, alienated by our community’s power structure. As we parted, I said: “But it’s not just their town, and it’s not just their church. It’s ours, too. I’m done just taking it. From now on, I’m going to give it, too.”
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
FULL INTERVIEW: Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on failed Uvalde shooting response
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw has been the face of the department, working to provide answers to the Uvalde community in the wake of the Robb Elementary school shooting on May 24, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.
Uvalde families ask group for billboards against Abbott in San Antonio route
'It could have been worse,' the billboard says, reciting Abbott.
How law enforcement called themselves 'heroes' after the Uvalde shooting – and the lessons for police in the future
UVALDE, Texas — First, on the day of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and for the next 72 hours, officials rolled out a story of police heroism after the shooting of 19 students and two teachers. Then, as residents and journalists pushed for answers – and KVUE...
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities. The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden...
Kelly Clarkson Donates $10K To Uvalde Murals: Here’s How To Watch
During the new season of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the host breaks down crying and donates $10K to the Healing Mural Art Project honoring the children who perished during the Robb Elementary tragedy. The Kelly Clarkson Show just kicked off season 4 with a segment on Uvalde showcasing the Healing...
Uvalde communications center to get upgrade
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde emergency communications center will get a $142,500 upgrade thanks to nine donors and a city council vote to accept the offer on Tuesday. But the improvements will not fix the radio “dead spots” that hampered the police response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Suspension of Texas Ranger over Uvalde massacre response impacts 2019 murder case
A Texas Ranger was supposed to testify at the trial - set to start this week - of a juvenile who murdered an up-and-coming boxer in Uvalde. But the officer is currently suspended over the police response to Robb Elementary mass shooting, likely weakening the prosecutor's case.
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty
DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector. Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line. The...
New body cam video released of tragic Robb Elementary mass shooting
UVALDE, Texas - We have just obtained a released body camera video from that awful day in Uvalde, not made public until now. What you're about to see, and hear in this new video, paints an even clearer and sharper picture of the response that went so very wrong. The...
Are the Media Making Mass Shootings Worse?
Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, announced in June that Robb Elementary School would be demolished. "You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever," he said. What happened in Uvalde was a gruesome tragedy that relates to some...
Hours-long Uvalde city council meeting makes changes for police fitness and communication
UVALDE, Texas – Tuesday evening’s Uvalde City Council meeting lasted for several hours, and the agenda covered a wide range of topics. One of the key topics discussed was Uvalde Police Department’s physical fitness requirements moving forward. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez explained he’s looking to the...
H-E-B announces Uvalde location will receive $10M remodel
The upgrades will happen at the end of October.
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
Migrant deaths straining morgues in Maverick County
Morgues in Eagle Pass are running out of space as authorities say they continue to recover several dead migrants on the Rio Grande. "We're up to one daily, approximately 30 a month,” Eagle Pass fire Chief Manuel Melo III said. “There were some days where we did recover six bodies.”
Uvalde officials looking at new police expectations
Officers will have to pass fitness tests twice a year. Council members also accepted a donation for the city's communication center.
