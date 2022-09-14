Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO