Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
digitalspy.com
Wonder Woman director's Star Wars movie has Disney release date dropped
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, the previously-announced movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, has been taken off the release schedule by The Walt Disney Company. The film, which takes its name from the critically-acclaimed video game series, was down to release on December 22, 2023. To hit that date, production would need to start any time now.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
digitalspy.com
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2 Release Date Rumored
Marvel Studios laid out a majority of its Phase 5 slate and teased what's to come in Phase 6 during San Diego Comic-Con. However, one project missing from the announcements was Shang-Chi 2. The sequel to last year's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is bringing back director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu. It's very likely a Shang-Chi sequel will land before Avengers: Secret Wars debuts in 2025, but that still leaves two years for Marvel to settle on a release date. Thankfully, a Reddit scooper has revealed the exact date their sources believe Shang-Chi 2 will arrive in theaters.
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
thedigitalfix.com
Cobra Kai creators tease Ferris Bueller spin-off movie
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is widely considered one of the best teen comedy movies ever made, as well as a critical and commercial darling. It received rave reviews, with veteran film critic Roger Ebert himself saying it was “a sweet, warm-hearted comedy” and “one of the most innocent movies in a long time.”
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
digitalspy.com
Keanu Reeves returning to DC for Constantine sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to lead DC's resurrection of the 2005 supernatural thriller Constantine which he starred in. According to Deadline, the John Wick actor is going to be reunited in the sequel with director Francis Lawrence, who directed the first film in the franchise. The script will be written by Akiva Goldsman.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date, cast, plot, and more
Everything you need to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
ComicBook
Disney Announces Major Marvel Movie Release Date Change
Disney has announced a major Marvel movie release date change for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The untitled Marvel movie that was originally scheduled for February 16, 2024 has been delayed to September 6, 2024. That particular release date change is significant, indeed: there had been a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios was reserving that February release date for one specific movie franchise: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3.
‘Big Sky’ Season 3: Everything to Know About Release Date, Plot and More
The trek down the lonely highway continues. Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick’s begrudging buddy cop duo will be back for season 3 of Big Sky. The ABC crime thriller, which debuted in November 2020, follows Cassie Dewell (Burbury) and Cody Hoyt (Winnick) as they team up to solve mysterious cases that haunt a small town […]
thedigitalfix.com
Mission Impossible 7 release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Mission: Impossible 7 release date, and what do we know about the cast, plot, and more? Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in the Tom Cruise-led action movie series. The movie is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and will continue...
thedigitalfix.com
Lupin season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
What is the Lupin season 3 release date? So far, Netflix’s French thriller TV series has given viewers ten excellent episodes, released in two parts in 2021, and the wait is on for season 3. But, there’s good news and lots of speculation we can fill you in on in the meantime whilst eagerly awaiting the new episodes.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter star was shushed by Queen Elizabeth II
Harry Potter cast member Miriam Margoyles is known for being a little outspoken, but as she recalled back in 2019, there was one person who was a little impatient with her chatty ways: the Queen of England, Elizabeth II. As reported by Fabulous (via The Sun), Margoyles visited Buckingham Palace...
Comments / 0