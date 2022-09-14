Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Town Meeting Petitioner Aims to Suspend, Relocate Fire Station Project
Opponents of locating a new fire station at 139 The Great Road will attempt to suspend and relocate the project through two petitioner’s articles at the Nov. 14 special town meeting. One article, if passed, would halt any expenditures “except as necessary under contract.”. A companion article would...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Transfer of license
Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammatt Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Superintendent Defends Lane Library Staff Restructuring
School Committee members Tuesday expressed concerns about a restructuring at Job Lane School that resulted in the elimination of the position of librarian. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad stood by the decision but promised vigilant evaluation. And he apologized for the timing of the announcement late in June after the School Committee had concluded its regular meetings for the summer.
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Superintendent Update ~ September 16
Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?
The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
hopkintonindependent.com
Frankland Road solar project underway as forest clearing begins
When Ann Karnofsky was walking her two collies on Frankland Road on Aug. 30, she was overcome by what she described as “a caravan of construction vehicles” heading to 71 Frankland Road, the site of a planned solar photovoltaic array and energy storage facility. “I was literally screaming...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns
The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
reverejournal.com
Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo
George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55. Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
Fin Com Chair Stephen Carluccio Resigns
The chair of the Finance Committee announced his immediate resignation Thursday evening, explaining that anticipated personal and professional demands will preclude him from carrying out his responsibilities. Steve Carluccio, in an email to almost three dozen board and committee members and town department heads, wrote that “given the high level...
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
capecod.com
Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0