Bedford, MA

Ipswich Legal Notice: Transfer of license

Residents of the Town of Ipswich please note the Select Board will conduct two public hearings on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM to hear testimony on applications for the transfer of licenses first for the all alcohol on premise liquor license for Ithaki located at 25 Hammatt Street and second for the transfer of the off premise wine and malt liquor license for Richdale Superette located at 44 Market Street.
IPSWICH, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Defends Lane Library Staff Restructuring

School Committee members Tuesday expressed concerns about a restructuring at Job Lane School that resulted in the elimination of the position of librarian. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad stood by the decision but promised vigilant evaluation. And he apologized for the timing of the announcement late in June after the School Committee had concluded its regular meetings for the summer.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 16

Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?

The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Frankland Road solar project underway as forest clearing begins

When Ann Karnofsky was walking her two collies on Frankland Road on Aug. 30, she was overcome by what she described as “a caravan of construction vehicles” heading to 71 Frankland Road, the site of a planned solar photovoltaic array and energy storage facility. “I was literally screaming...
HOPKINTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns

The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Revere Mourns the Loss of Councillor Rotondo

George Rotondo, a popular city councillor who served for close to 15 years in Revere government, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022. Mr. Rotondo was 55. Mr. Rotondo was elected three times as Ward 4 councillor and five times as councillor-at-large. Mr. Rotondo was known for speaking out vigorously on matters, always advocating the best interests of his constituents. As a professional certified nurse, Mr. Rotondo often lent his expertise on issues related to the health field that were before the Council.
REVERE, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022

Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
BEDFORD, MA
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Fin Com Chair Stephen Carluccio Resigns

The chair of the Finance Committee announced his immediate resignation Thursday evening, explaining that anticipated personal and professional demands will preclude him from carrying out his responsibilities. Steve Carluccio, in an email to almost three dozen board and committee members and town department heads, wrote that “given the high level...
BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday

HYANNIS – Multiple road races will be carried out across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. The annual Girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. (Pre-Screening Awareness Required To Silence Ovarian Cancer) 5K Run/Walk will be held from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the Centerville area. Participants will be taking to stretches such as Craigville Beach Road and Long Beach Road to raise money for research and more resources in the fight against ovarian cancer.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
