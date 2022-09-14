TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – A 29-year-old man lost his life in an apparent drowning incident at a private pond near Standale on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the area of Krystal Kove Drive and 8th Avenue shortly after 7:30 PM. That was where the man who lived at a residence there apparently fallen into the pond, and after a search by a number of rescue teams, the man’s body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO