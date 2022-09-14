I don’t think anyone would disagree that Pottery Barn has amazing home decor — especially their seasonal collections! But that gorgeous decor often comes with a hefty price tag and considering how the price of just about everything seems to be on the rise, a lot of us can’t afford to spend extra money on expensive seasonal decor right now. While we may be pinching our pennies, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice cute Halloween decor, we just need to find nearly-identical lookalikes that cost a fraction of the price. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you...

