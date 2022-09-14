Read full article on original website
Worried Family Can't Find Pet Cat All Day -- Teen Son Finally Explains Why
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Everyday when my cousins would arrive home from school, their pet cat, Kittyboo, would be waiting for them in their huge bay window.
Man Defended for Leaving Blind Date With Dinner Bill: 'High and Dry'
"You being a 'stand up guy' has nothing to do with you having to cover someone else's tab," one commenter asserted.
Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Mom Who Left Her Baby for an Hour Backed Online: 'I've Had Enough'
A post about a first-time mom who is "fed up" and decided to go out for an hour without her baby has gone viral on Mumsnet, the U.K.-based online forum. In a post shared on Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) subforum under the username Mamabearv, the mother of the 4-month-old said: "I love my baby and being with her," but "I rarely have time to myself."
Wife Warned After Finding Secret $104 Restaurant Bill in Husband's Pocket
The man had told his wife he'd been out for a casual dinner with a female friend and spent less than $20.
Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.
Woman Frustrated After Neighbor Mows Lawn at Nearly 3AM on Her ‘Only Day to Sleep In’
A woman's sleep was rudely interrupted after she was woken up by the sound of a lawnmower blasting outside her window in the middle of the night. On Reddit, the frustrated — and very tired — woman shared her "neighbors from hell" recently woke her up at nearly 3AM when they decided to mow their lawn.
A woman who has saved more than 200 abandoned houseplants from the trash shares her tips for bringing your plants back to life
The plant rescuer shares her tips, which include giving plants more light and cutting off how much water you use.
Dishwasher tablet hacks: 16 money-saving ways to clean with dish tabs
Gone OTT in the cleaning aisle? You need these dishwasher tablet hacks. We're all familiar with the mighty power that these teeny tabs have when cleaning our crockery and cutlery, but did you know that they can be used elsewhere?. It's easy to be sucked in by a promotional offer,...
How to remove floor tiles
Removing floor tiles, especially old ones, can be hard work and a bit tedious if you have a large floor to work on. It will also create a lot of mess, dust, and rubbish to dispose of. Therefore, if you have fallen out of love with your existing flooring, you...
Coyote incidents getting close to home ~ One Bedford dog’s close encounter
Coyotes have been in the news recently, with separate attacks on dogs in Wayland, Sudbury, and Concord. All are fairly close to home but still remain somewhat abstract. But this past Sunday a coyote incident became real when Dunkin, a chocolate Labrador retriever, had his own encounter and found himself surrounded by at least two coyotes.
Dry your own herbs and you'll never have to buy bottled ones again
Can You Dig It is a monthly series by Kristin Guy in which a real-life garden DIY is tackled with style. Whether you've got an expansive outdoor plot or just a few houseplants, Kristin will inspire you to grow even more with easy-to-accomplish projects and horticultural know-how. When you think...
Dad asks if it's wrong to ask wife to watch newborn at night during maternity leave.
Parenting a baby is hard, and sometimes one parent feels like they're doing all the work. When this dad feels just that, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:. "AITA for asking my wife to take care of our newborn during the night hours while she is on maternity leave?"
Dog Owner's Revenge on Airbnb Host Sparks Flood of Rental Horror Stories
The perils of passive aggression were put on full display in the viral Reddit post.
We Found the Perfect Pottery Barn Pumpkin Pillow Lookalikes on Amazon & They're Under $10
I don’t think anyone would disagree that Pottery Barn has amazing home decor — especially their seasonal collections! But that gorgeous decor often comes with a hefty price tag and considering how the price of just about everything seems to be on the rise, a lot of us can’t afford to spend extra money on expensive seasonal decor right now. While we may be pinching our pennies, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice cute Halloween decor, we just need to find nearly-identical lookalikes that cost a fraction of the price. Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you...
The Miniature World Of Terrarium Plants
One of my favorite hobbies is creating terrariums. These little worlds inside glass are just magical. Some of the smallest plants I’ve ever grown have been those that just fit inside a terrarium. Terrarium Type Plants. Terrarium plants don’t strictly have to be small or miniature versions. Theoretically, you...
Bride-to-Be Devastated After Learning Fiance Used Ex’s Same Engagement Ring to Propose
A bride-to-be was shocked when she found out her fiancé used his ex's engagement ring to propose to her. "I had known that Tom was previously engaged before. The reason for their breakup was always unclear to me. Tom would get defensive talking about it or said to not bring it up again. I took this as him not wanting to talk about his past relationships, something I could relate to having a bad past myself," she wrote via Reddit.
20 Throw Pillows You Can Make That Are Perfect For Fall
Fall is the time to cozy your home with homemade throw pillows. Let's inspire you to make stylish options that will excite you about the cooler weather.
Smart Ways to Save Money on Wedding Flowers
As the saying goes, every rose has its thorn—and that definitely holds true for wedding flowers. Trust me, I should know. When I started to plan my upcoming 2023 nuptials, I assumed selecting a florist would be one of the easier tasks on my matrimonial to-do list. All I needed to do was find a vendor who understood my vision and budget. How hard could that be? While I was able to secure a wonderful florist who can execute my vision at a reasonable rate, the vast majority of vendors near my venue quoted me a baseline minimum of $15,000 to $25,000. (Yes, you read that correctly: minimum.) Since I wasn’t envisioning a big flower arbor or hanging installation—just a little zhuzhing for my venue’s ornate vibe—my jaw dropped and my heart sank every time I received a less-than-economical quote.
