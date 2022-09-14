ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

HAVIER V. LEONARD welcome to Common Sense 101
2d ago

Looks like y'all got real sunkin place.🤣🤣🤣. Keep voting for Democrats equals more promises no results. Randall is the same mayor that said twice a grocery store was going to move into five points West Birmingham. And y'all still believe in these clowns. But, don't blame nobody but the people in downtown Birmingham all Democrats. From now on every time a Democrat makes a promise that we know they have no plans on delivering I will sound off with my new line "heard that one before"🤣🤣🤣

2
wvtm13.com

Inflation is putting city projects on hold

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Inflation and staffing problems are forcing some cities to accept much higher construction bids. Both Homewood and Gardendale are facing skyrocketing contractor quotes, if they receive any at all. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
HOMEWOOD, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Ensley, AL
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Six Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#Wvtm 13 Investigates
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Cory Pettway, 1,000 Black Men Deep Walk

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Where to go when emergency rooms are full

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner: The Ministry of Activism

Community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner, who was raised in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood, said the area wasn’t known for anything bad during his childhood. “The baddest thing they had when I was growing up there was me,” said Turner, who at age 11 accidentally shot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

