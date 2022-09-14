Read full article on original website
HAVIER V. LEONARD welcome to Common Sense 101
2d ago
Looks like y'all got real sunkin place.🤣🤣🤣. Keep voting for Democrats equals more promises no results. Randall is the same mayor that said twice a grocery store was going to move into five points West Birmingham. And y'all still believe in these clowns. But, don't blame nobody but the people in downtown Birmingham all Democrats. From now on every time a Democrat makes a promise that we know they have no plans on delivering I will sound off with my new line "heard that one before"🤣🤣🤣
Reply(3)
2
Related
wvtm13.com
Inflation is putting city projects on hold
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Inflation and staffing problems are forcing some cities to accept much higher construction bids. Both Homewood and Gardendale are facing skyrocketing contractor quotes, if they receive any at all. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
wbrc.com
Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
wbrc.com
Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Man killed while trying to fix jammed paper machine at Birmingham business
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at a Birmingham business September 14. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bonnie Chancellor, Jr. Authorities say he was killed while trying to fix a jammed paper machine at Joe Piper, Inc....
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S. The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Cory Pettway, 1,000 Black Men Deep Walk
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
wbrc.com
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
birminghamtimes.com
Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner: The Ministry of Activism
Community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner, who was raised in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood, said the area wasn’t known for anything bad during his childhood. “The baddest thing they had when I was growing up there was me,” said Turner, who at age 11 accidentally shot...
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighter suffered heat-related injury during house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A firefighter suffered a heat-related injury while one scene of a house fire in Birmingham today. A spokesperson for the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) said fire crews went to the 100 block of Beech Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, heavy...
birminghamtimes.com
Frank Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall...
Comments / 5