ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Auburn's Schmedding says he 'feels strongly' about game plan for Penn State

AUBURN, Alabama–After playing 60 minutes of football last season without producing a quarterback sack in a 28-20 loss to Penn State, Auburn’s defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding will try to do something to change that statistic in Saturday’s rematch at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On a night the Auburn defense...
247Sports

James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar

As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
Auburn, PA
City
Shillington, PA
State
Indiana State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
247Sports

Penn State visit a historic one for Auburn football

AUBURN, Alabama–Penn State will try to avoid going below .500 in its all-time football matchups vs. Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday at Auburn while the host Tigers will try to hang on to their winning record vs. teams from Penn State’s conference. Kickoff for the intersectional matchup is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Sean Clifford
wbrc.com

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
riverregionsports.com

THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten

It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

A look at Kevin Steele’s recent match-ups vs. Jimbo Fisher

Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has plenty of experience defending a Jimbo Fisher offense. When Fisher arrived as the Texas A&M coach in 2018, Steele was at Auburn as the defensive coordinator and the two matched wits against one another in three match-ups as SEC West foes. Auburn went...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Sec#The Nittany Lions#Cdt
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl

Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
TUSKEGEE, AL
AL.com

Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown

Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
ANDALUSIA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elmoreautauganews.com

Wetumpka Basketball Documentary and Ring Ceremony; 43 Years Later

Wetumpka will pay tribute to its first two state championship teams, the 1979 and 1980 Wetumpka High School basketball teams, in a special ceremony on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 P. M. at The Wetumpka Civic Center. The highlights of the ceremony will be a powerful documentary maiden presentation...
WETUMPKA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

From Student Athlete to Probate Judge

Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy