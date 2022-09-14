Read full article on original website
247Sports
Auburn's Schmedding says he 'feels strongly' about game plan for Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama–After playing 60 minutes of football last season without producing a quarterback sack in a 28-20 loss to Penn State, Auburn’s defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding will try to do something to change that statistic in Saturday’s rematch at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On a night the Auburn defense...
James Franklin, teammates provide progress report on Penn State freshman QB Drew Allar
As sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford nears his 36th career start in a Penn State uniform, his 18-year-old backup continues to build buzz. "I think he's already at a point where the game has slowed down to him a little bit and he's able to anticipate what's going to happen from a coverage perspective or from a pressure perspective," Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this week regarding freshman Drew Allar.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
Penn State-Auburn football score predictions from Lions247
No. 22 Penn State faces another tough road test Saturday, when it faces Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. What follows are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on CBS. At the time these...
247Sports
Penn State visit a historic one for Auburn football
AUBURN, Alabama–Penn State will try to avoid going below .500 in its all-time football matchups vs. Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday at Auburn while the host Tigers will try to hang on to their winning record vs. teams from Penn State’s conference. Kickoff for the intersectional matchup is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
247Sports
OC Eric Kiesau: Auburn aims to expand Ashford's role, starting with Penn State
AUBURN, Alabama — In Auburn’s current iteration of a two-quarterback system, Robby Ashford appears to be the change-of-pace runner — a player who presents a separate athletic skill set from the starter. In this case, that’s been an accurate assessment through two weeks of the season. Ashford,...
Sean Clifford Has Penn State Off To 2-0 Start For 2nd Straight Year
Josh Pate and Bryant McFadden discuss Sean Clifford having Penn State off to a 2-0 start for the 2nd straight year.
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Auburn slams homestanding Lee to stay unbeaten
It took two snaps for Robert E. Lee to learn its fate in the matchup with Auburn High School on Thursday. The Tigers, which were voted the top team in Class 7A this week by the Alabama Sportswriters Association, slammed the homesteading Generals, 58-7, scoring 37 first-half points at Cramton Bowl.
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
A look at Kevin Steele’s recent match-ups vs. Jimbo Fisher
Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has plenty of experience defending a Jimbo Fisher offense. When Fisher arrived as the Texas A&M coach in 2018, Steele was at Auburn as the defensive coordinator and the two matched wits against one another in three match-ups as SEC West foes. Auburn went...
ahsaa.com
Auburn Faces Lee-Montgomery at Cramton Bowl in Thursday’s AHSAA TV GOTW
MONTGOMERY – Auburn High School returns to Cramton Bowl for the second time this season Thursday night – taking on tradition-rich Robert E. Lee High School of Montgomery in the AHSAA TV Network High School Football Game of the Week. WOTM TV will be producing the clash which...
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
elmoreautauganews.com
unionspringsherald.com
WSFA
