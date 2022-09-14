Read full article on original website
KTRE
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Brick Street Burger Battle commences in downtown Nacogdoches. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eight restaurants along the brick streets of Nacogdoches have entered their burgers into...
KTRE
Paddlefish Proclamation
Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
KTRE
Longview 6 year old puts on firefighter costume, helps firefighters put out nearby fire
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU rescinds precautionary boil water notice
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they are rescinding a precautionary boil water notice following the repair of a water main break. The water main break impacted the residents located east of East Street, south of East 9th Street, west of Pinehurst Street and north of Pearl Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
KTRE
‘Best day of my life:’ Longview’s littlest firefighter helps crew
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes fire departments run across what could become a future employee at the scene of a fire, but that doesn’t happen very often. Well, that’s just what happened at a recent Longview fire. But, it may be a while before he receives a paycheck since he’s six years old.
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
ketk.com
Helicopter called to a major crash on US 259
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced Friday that a major crash has happened on US 259 South near the Nacogdoches County line. A helicopter has been requested to come to the scene, according to Rusk County authorities. Expect traffic delays if you are heading through the area.
‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
KTRE
Fall Allergies
Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled...
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was […]
Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
Taylor Parker trial: mountain of evidence reveals extensive lengths to fake pregnancy
moving her unborn child from her body detailed a mountain of evidence showing just how far Taylor Parker was allegedly willing to go to fake her pregnancy and come up with a baby in time for her purported due date.
