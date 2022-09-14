Read full article on original website
Susan Fuller Woodward, 75, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - We are heart broken to announce that Susan Fuller Woodward, 75, of Wellesley Island, NY, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2022, surrounded in love by her immediate family. Susan was born on November 2, 1946 to Ruth and Herbert Leach in Burlington, Vermont....
Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brianna L. DiStasi, 34, tragically passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Victor C. Childs, age 94 of Clinton Street in Heuvelton passed away on Sept 14, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by his family. A private family service will be held at the Heuvelton Wesleyan Church on Saturday for his family. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
William R. Traynor, 87, of Stone Mills
STONE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - William R. Traynor, 87 passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family at his residence in Stone Mills Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. Bill was born in Watertown February 28, 1935, son of Leo R. and Nora Viola (Guzewich) Traynor and he...
Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eugenia Jusiak, 101, of Canton, formerly of Buffalo, died, September 12,2022, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law who took wonderful care of her. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements. There will be calling hours on Sunday, September 18, 2-5 PM at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home at 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, New York, 14227. A funeral mass will be on Monday, September 19, 10 am at the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 103 Como Park, Blvd., Buffalo, New York. Jean is survived her sons, Robert Jusiak (the late Maryann) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Leonard and his wife Betty Ann of Lancaster, NY, her daughter, Alexandra and her husband Gary Bolis of Canton, daughter-in-law’s, Chris Jusiak, Boston, NY, and Cynthia Garra of Orchard Park, NY, grandchildren, Joel, Jodi, Dana, Bobbi Ann, Derik, Jeff, Matthew, Brian, Amy and Brendan, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Thomas Jusiak, Kenneth Jusiak, grandson Christopher Bolis, siblings, Casey, Tony, Steve and Teddy Glogowski, Emily Piskorz, Rose Domogala, and Alice Pyszczynski. Eugenia was born on October 29,1920, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of the late, Walter and Mary Jezuit Glogowski. She married William Jusiak on September14,1940 at the Precious Blood R.C. Church, Buffalo, NY, he died on August 8, 1995. She was a loving and caring, wife and mother which was her career. Jean was a parishioner of the Resurrection Church and St. Mary’s Church, Canton, NY. She was a member of the Altar Aid Society, Cochair of the Annual Lawn Fete, as well as a booth Chairman. She loved to crochet, color, play cards and go to the casino. Her family lovingly called her “Sarge”. She was the pillar of her family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the William Jusiak Memorial Fund which was founded by her son Tom in honor of her husband William. The address is William Jusiak Memorial Fund, c/o Christine Jusiak, 6811 Liebler Road, Boston, New York, 14025 or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Sharon A. Walker, 78, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Sharon A. Walker, 78, a resident of 3 East High Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Deacon Phil Regan presiding. Mrs. Walker passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Muth Touch, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Muth Touch, 81, of Crowner Road, died peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.
Historical society to host History and Genealogy Fair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting its History and Genealogy Fair this Saturday. Society Executive Director Toni Engleman and Flower Memorial Library Director Suzanne Renzi-Falge appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch their interview above. Local historians,...
Lowville gets ready to hold Cream Cheese Festival
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Streets in Lowville will be busy this weekend as the Cream Cheese Festival returns in full force. The annual event celebrates Lowville being home to the nation’s largest cream cheese plant. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday featuring a...
Tina L. Hyneman, 57, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tina L. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, September 13th at Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown. She was 57 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Blast from the Past: 1996 and the Macarena
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 1996 when people were swinging their hips and getting down to a new hit song, Macarena. Watch the story by then reporter Julie Kelley on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Theresa E. Kirkey, 92, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Potsdam and Norwood, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam, with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held following the services at Debbie’s home at 25 Sisson Road, Potsdam.
First Trinity Concert - Project Trio
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) First Trinity Concert Series, September 18 at 3 pm. Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the high energy of rock stars, PROJECT Trio is acclaimed by the press as being “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.” Gramophone Magazine singled out the group as “an ensemble willing and able to touch on the gamut of musical bases ranging from Baroque to nu-Metal and taking in pretty much every stylism in between,” while The Wall Street Journal hailed the Trio for their “wide appeal, subversive humor, and first-rate playing.”
Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson
HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (WWNY) - Larry Charles Ouellette, 60, formerly of Lowville & Watson, passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on September 10, 2022 after an almost year long battle with cancer. Larry was born on December 21, 1961 in Lowville, NY to the late Leo and Rose (Nuspliger) Ouellette.
Watertown Farm & Craft Market still underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm & Craft Market is still going. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president Kayla Jamieson says the market has three weeks left. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Policy on paying bell ringers concerns Watertown Salvation Army
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army’s bell ringers are a staple of the holiday season. However, a national policy change has officials worried about filling out the ranks this holiday season. These are uncertain times for the Salvation Army. A new organization policy on the national level...
Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Butcher, 67, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Carnell and Mamie Raison. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, PA. Following school she married Larry Butcher on July 22, 1972 in Philadelphia, where the couple resided for 30 years.
Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
Marilyn G. Griffin, 78, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn G. Griffin, age 78, of Gouverneur passed away on September 12, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. There will be no services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Marilyn was born on November 15,...
