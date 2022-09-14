Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Related
Clemente’s Son, Grandson Throw First Pitches at Pirates-Mets
The late Pirates legend was honored across MLB on Thursday.
MLB・
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop 4 Games Out of First Place After Shutout Loss
Dylan Cease struggled through his start but kept the Chicago White Sox in Thursday's game. The South Siders failed to capitalize on multiple runs-scoring opportunities in the shutout series finale loss to Colorado. Tough Day for Cease. Dylan Cease has been brilliant for the White Sox in 2022. He is...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins held out Friday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs catcher/first baseman P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Jared Young will replace Higgins on first base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut. Yan Gomes will catch...
MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest
The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Yankees' Judge believes Bonds' 73 homers still record to beat
Although New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is on pace to make history this season, he still doesn't consider himself a "home run king" of any kind. To Judge, that title should be reserved for Giants legend Barry Bonds. Judge has the opportunity to etch his name in MLB history...
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Alec Mills' Surgery, Seiya Suzuki's X-Rays, and More Cubs Updates
Fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs opened a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the series opener, the team provided a number of injury updates. Among those, RHP Alec Mills underwent surgery, OF Seiya Suzuki's x-rays came back negative, and C Willson Contreras advanced in his running progression.
Rangers To Honor Tom Grieve
The long-time Rangers player, executive and television analyst is retiring at the end of the 2022 season.
MLB・
‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race
Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
NBC Sports
Harper, Realmuto go boom-boom as Phillies continue march toward postseason
MIAMI -- The loudest sound inside the Miami Marlins' almost empty home ballpark Wednesday night was the steady drumming of rain pelting the retractable roof. Then Bryce Harper came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning. The Phillies slugger squared up a full-count changeup from Miami starter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Still Loves What He's Doing
Much of the Dodgers success comes from not only the players on the field but a lot of behind the scenes work from the front office.
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
Cubs Prospect Riley Thompson Ends Regular Season on High Note
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Riley Thompson made his final regular season start, punctuating a nice second half of the season with a good outing.
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
NBC Sports
Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks
In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Thursday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 182 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .176 batting average with a .576 OPS, 2 home...
NBC Sports
Rams kicker hilariously mocks NFL's uniform rules after $5K fine
Rams kicker Matt Gay received a fine from the NFL following Los Angeles’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn’t a result of something he did during the game. Rather, Gay was fined $5,000 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules. Specifically, Gay’s pants weren’t covering his knees.
Comments / 0