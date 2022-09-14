ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

White Sox Drop 4 Games Out of First Place After Shutout Loss

Dylan Cease struggled through his start but kept the Chicago White Sox in Thursday's game. The South Siders failed to capitalize on multiple runs-scoring opportunities in the shutout series finale loss to Colorado. Tough Day for Cease. Dylan Cease has been brilliant for the White Sox in 2022. He is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins held out Friday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs catcher/first baseman P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Jared Young will replace Higgins on first base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut. Yan Gomes will catch...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest

The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Alec Mills' Surgery, Seiya Suzuki's X-Rays, and More Cubs Updates

Fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs opened a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the series opener, the team provided a number of injury updates. Among those, RHP Alec Mills underwent surgery, OF Seiya Suzuki's x-rays came back negative, and C Willson Contreras advanced in his running progression.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘We have to be willing to put our ego aside’: Joe Musgrove’s stern message to Padres amid tight NL Wild Card race

Joe Musgrove sent a message to the San Diego Padres amid their recent mediocre play. The Padres are narrowly holding on to the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. But they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games and the Milwaukee Brewers sit just 1.5 games behind them in the Wild Card as of this story’s publication. Musgrove, who has transformed into the Padres’ ace, gave a powerful message to the team, per The Athletic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks

In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Thursday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel is being replaced behind the plate by Carson Kelly versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 182 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .176 batting average with a .576 OPS, 2 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Rams kicker hilariously mocks NFL's uniform rules after $5K fine

Rams kicker Matt Gay received a fine from the NFL following Los Angeles’ Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But it wasn’t a result of something he did during the game. Rather, Gay was fined $5,000 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules. Specifically, Gay’s pants weren’t covering his knees.
LOS ANGELES, CA

