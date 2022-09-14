ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

