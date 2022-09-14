Read full article on original website
DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say
Eliza Fletcher was abducted while on a pre-dawn run and found dead at an abandoned house three days later. Cleotha Abston, who is charged with her murder, has now been linked to a rape and kidnapping from 2021. The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now...
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A Missouri man who allegedly beat a 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner to death with a bat was denied bond Wednesday while making a video appearance in court.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
Missouri woman left behind suicide notes before ‘going on the run’ while awaiting trial for husband’s murder
A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder
Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
Woman working inside Tarrant County Jail accused of selling drugs to inmates
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman working inside of the Tarrant County Jail has been accused of selling drugs to inmates.The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said that Aaliyah Lyles – who works for an outside vendor – allegedly gave drugs to an inmate who overdosed and had to be taken to the hospital.The inmate made a full recovery, but investigators starting looking into where the drugs came from in the first place.After serving multiple search warrants, Lyles was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance inside of a correctional facility.If she's convicted, Lyles faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
