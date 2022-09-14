Read full article on original website
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Nick Saban delivered a message to his Alabama players as they prepare for Louisiana-Monroe about respecting your opponent and giving your best effort.
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 4 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Louisiana-Monroe took their matchup against the Nicholls Colonels last week by a...
Lane Kiffin provided his own rat poison while complimenting the play of the Ole Miss defense thus far in 2022. During his press conference following the Rebels starting 2-0, Kiffin hilariously referenced Nick Saban’s famous “rat poison” phrase while responding to a stat that’ll make Ole Miss faithful smile.
Moments before things kicked off in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Saturday’s Penn State road game at Auburn, the studio analysts on the CBS pregame show got a chance to share their picks. And while the decisions were steadily in favor of Penn State during the College GameDay picks earlier in the day, the CBS pregame hosts had a split decision. Rick Neuheisel suggested Penn State is a better team overall, but he is ridding with the Jordan-Hare Stadium chaos to help Auburn find a way to a win. Neiheisel’s partner, Brian Jones, had a quick retort by saying he’s picking Penn State behind a solid defensive showing led by Joey Porter Jr. The time for pregame predictions is now complete. It’s game time down south. Let’s see who comes out on the right end of these pregame picks. Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college football odds series for our UL Monroe Alabama prediction and pick. The Alabama Crimson Tide were very fortunate to get out of Austin, Texas, with a win in Week 2. The Crimson Tide were outplayed for most of the day by the Texas Longhorns but squeaked out a victory to move to 2-0 this season. The game felt a lot like the 2021 Iron Bowl game against Auburn. Alabama’s offensive line was dominated through 58 minutes of play. The Crimson Tide’s offense struggled to get going. The opponent was more physically imposing, and Alabama looked stuck. The Tide trailed late, and Bryce Young — after a largely uneven game — was able to rally his team and produce a clutch scoring drive. Young didn’t have a great game, but he had a great endgame sequence, and that was enough to rescue Bama on a day when the Tide played far below their normal standards.
LAKEWOOD — In a powerful show of support for one of the Cavaliers’ most beloved and respected former players, the team’s general managers from five decades attended Saturday’s funeral mass for Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former center Zydrunas Ilgauskas. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who adopted sons Deividas and...
The Alabama football team is now 2-0 after wins over Utah State and Texas. Now, the Crimson Tide have returned home for a Week 3 matchup against Louisiana-Monroe (1-1). These two teams have only played twice, and the record is all tied up at 1-1. That means a tie-breaker will take place on Saturday.
