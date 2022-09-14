ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (2-0) is back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on Louisiana-Monroe. Sure, this is a non-Power Five opponent, but everyone remembers the Crimson Tide’s embarrassing loss to the Warhawks back in 2007. Even though both teams have only played...
CBS Sports pregame show has split decision on Penn State-Auburn

Moments before things kicked off in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Saturday’s Penn State road game at Auburn, the studio analysts on the CBS pregame show got a chance to share their picks. And while the decisions were steadily in favor of Penn State during the College GameDay picks earlier in the day, the CBS pregame hosts had a split decision. Rick Neuheisel suggested Penn State is a better team overall, but he is ridding with the Jordan-Hare Stadium chaos to help Auburn find a way to a win. Neiheisel’s partner, Brian Jones, had a quick retort by saying he’s picking Penn State behind a solid defensive showing led by Joey Porter Jr. The time for pregame predictions is now complete. It’s game time down south. Let’s see who comes out on the right end of these pregame picks. Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
College Football Odds: UL Monroe vs. Alabama prediction, odds, pick — 9/17/2022

The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college football odds series for our UL Monroe Alabama prediction and pick. The Alabama Crimson Tide were very fortunate to get out of Austin, Texas, with a win in Week 2. The Crimson Tide were outplayed for most of the day by the Texas Longhorns but squeaked out a victory to move to 2-0 this season. The game felt a lot like the 2021 Iron Bowl game against Auburn. Alabama’s offensive line was dominated through 58 minutes of play. The Crimson Tide’s offense struggled to get going. The opponent was more physically imposing, and Alabama looked stuck. The Tide trailed late, and Bryce Young — after a largely uneven game — was able to rally his team and produce a clutch scoring drive. Young didn’t have a great game, but he had a great endgame sequence, and that was enough to rescue Bama on a day when the Tide played far below their normal standards.
