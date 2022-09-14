Read full article on original website
An Obituary: Josephine C. Caporizzo
Josephine C. Caporizzo died unexpectedly on September 12, 2022. Raised in Lexington, Caporizzo was a Bedford resident since 1951. She and her late husband (Alexander Caporizzo) raised their four children in Bedford and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and staying active throughout her life. A public visitation will be held at...
An Appreciation: James A. Shea
The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
An Obituary: William ‘Bumps’ Howie
William ‘Bumps’ Howie passed away on September 8, 2022, at age 97. Born in Donkin, a small village on Cape Breton Island, he began working at Flint Island Lighthouse when he was 11 and worked as a miner in the Donkin Coal Mine for 10 years. He began working at the Lahey Clinic in 1957 and continued working in the clinic’s maintenance department until his retirement. Mr. Howie was well known in Bedford where he walked frequently on the Narrow Gauge Rail Trail where he loved meeting people and their dogs, and had many friends.
An Obituary: Jane R. Franklin
Jane S. Franklin passed away on September 9, 2022. A beloved teacher in Bedford elementary schools, Ms. Franklin was a Gifted and Talented teacher at Davis School, then taught fourth grade at Lane School until her retirement. She was a member of the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society and served on the Bedford Cultural Council.
An Obituary: Carol R. McClatchey
Carol R. McClatchey passed away on August 28, 2022. A longtime resident of Bedford, Carol was a lover of nature, animals, and photography whom friends will remember as a member of the high school jazz band, head majorette, diver, and gymnast. With a degree in Communications and Art History, she worked at Bedford TV and then at Disney World, Orlando where she learned pyrotechnics on the set of the Indiana Jones Adventure.
Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?
Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
Old Billerica Road Housing Proposal Elicits Range of Concerns
A wide range of concerns – from board members as well as neighbors — marked the Planning Board’s public hearing Tuesday on a proposed residential development planned for the site of a former Old Billerica Road horse farm. The hearing was continued until Tuesday, Sept. 27. Planning...
Town Meeting Petitioner Aims to Suspend, Relocate Fire Station Project
Opponents of locating a new fire station at 139 The Great Road will attempt to suspend and relocate the project through two petitioner’s articles at the Nov. 14 special town meeting. One article, if passed, would halt any expenditures “except as necessary under contract.”. A companion article would...
The Bedford Historical Society Features BHS National History Students and Old Billerica Road History ~ 2pm onSeptember 25, 2022
Two exciting topics will be presented at the Bedford Historical Society’s September 25 meeting, to begin at 2 PM in The Great Room of Old Town Hall, 16 South Road. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available at 2 PM (if covid rules permit); speakers will begin around 2:30 PM after short announcements and introductions by Society President Tom Kinzer.
An Obituary: Paula Elizabeth Fowler
Paula Elizabeth Fowler passed away on September 5, 2022. A resident of Exeter, NH, Mrs. Fowler had been an active and valued member of the Bedford Garden Club when she lived locally. An energetic, warm, and humorous woman, Mrs. Fowler loved her family and friends and engaged in care activities for elderly friends, providing transportation, food, and comfort.
Navigating Bedford Day 2022 ~ Last-Minute Update ~ Everything You’ll Need to Know
Bedford Day—TOMORROW—is expected to dawn sunny and crisp, the best weather for celebrating the Town’s ceremonial birthday. A townwide RoboCall on Thursday evening advised residents of basic traffic and parking concerns. Thanks to the Town of Bedford for this expanded information. The Friends of Matty 5k Road...
Superintendent Defends Lane Library Staff Restructuring
School Committee members Tuesday expressed concerns about a restructuring at Job Lane School that resulted in the elimination of the position of librarian. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad stood by the decision but promised vigilant evaluation. And he apologized for the timing of the announcement late in June after the School Committee had concluded its regular meetings for the summer.
The Bedford Citizen Welcomes Jennifer Stewart to New Position
The Bedford Citizen extends a warm welcome to Jennifer Stewart who joined our staff as Content Manager on September 1. Her responsibilities will include posting articles, managing social media, and working with the paper’s Editorial Committee to generate content ideas, review stories in progress, and ensure conformity with editorial policies.
Bedford Day 2022 ~ The Parade ~ The Fair & Booth Assignments ~ The Fireworks!
The Town of Bedford anticipates an exciting and vibrant Bedford Day on Saturday, September 17. The Bedford Citizen thanks the Recreation Department for sharing the following details about the parade, the fair, and the fireworks. THE PARADE. The parade off at 10:30 am from the intersection of The Great Road...
Select Board Gets a Jump on Town Meeting Warrant
Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 – almost nine weeks away. But there are only seven articles on the warrant, so the Select Board voted most of their recommendations at Monday night’s board meeting. The board won’t close the warrant until Sept. 26, although Aug. 31...
Fatal Crash on Shawsheen Road Claims Pedestrian’s Life
A 99-year-old resident of Shawsheen Road was struck and killed by a motor vehicle while walking near her home a little after noon Monday. Bedford Police Lt. Det. Scott Jones said Josephine (Iovino) Caporizzo, 99, was rushed to Lahey Hospital by Bedford Fire Department paramedics, where she was pronounced dead.
Superintendent Update ~ September 16
Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
O’ Come All Ye Readers ~ The Bedford Citizen at Bedford Day ~ Booth #84
It’s Bedford Day this Saturday and The Bedford Citizen will be there to listen to what you have to say. We will be there showing off our new logo, as well as a preview of the upcoming 2023 Bedford Guide. We also have Bedford Guides from the previous years if you need one.
Three Bedford Churches Welcome Members and Visitors after Summer Vacation
When does a new year roll around? When the calendar turns on January 1, and again in early September when schools, organizations, and churches reboot after a long summer recess. Three Bedford churches—First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Church of Christ Congregational, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church—shared their plans as they...
Bedford Day ~ In Person ~ Saturday, September 17
More than 150 clubs, organizations, and businesses – close to a record – have reserved spaces for the Bedford Day street fair on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the center campus all around Town Hall and Town Center. And coincidentally, about 20 spaces...
