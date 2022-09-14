Read full article on original website
City school board mulls Stone Castle project
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Thursday night about a potentially multi-million dollar project to bring the historic Stone Castle football stadium up to ADA compliance as well as revamp the aged visitor seating area. According to Ed DePew, the school...
Council candidates discuss decoupling manager-attorney roles
BRISTOL, Va. – The four candidates vying for three seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council shared generally similar views about whether the positions of city manager and city attorney should be held by separate individuals during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee Wednesday. The...
Crash claims life of Bristol, Virginia man
A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man. Jackie E. Mayo, 48, of Bristol, Virginia died at the scene of a Tuesday morning motorcycle crash. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash...
Abingdon attorney named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow
Attorney Bruce H. Russell, II, of Abingdon, Virginia, has been selected as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. The foundation supports projects throughout the commonwealth that facilitate access to justice, promote an appreciation and understanding of the rule of law, and provide law-related education in support of these ideals. Fellows are recognized as leaders in the profession, not just in their practices but in their communities, and comprise a group of more than 600 of the best and brightest legal practitioners, committed to the highest ideals of the law and to the concept of the citizen lawyer.
Women's Housing coalition to host fundraising event Sunday
ABINGDON, Va. — An emergent community group seeking to establish a planned residential recovery facility in Abingdon will hold a fundraising event Sunday, Sept.18. The Washington County Women’s Housing Coalition will host “No Roof, No Recovery” from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The afternoon of entertainment is free to the public.
Wise County man sentenced to 30 years for indecent liberties charges
Christopher Davis Crowder, age 31, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was sentenced in the Wise County Circuit Court this past week after pleading guilty in November 2021 to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor and aggravated sexual battery. At this week’s sentencing hearing, the court imposed a punishment...
Two local families watch their new homes built at the track
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two area families dealing with housing instability are getting brand new homes thanks to the Appalachia Service Project’s sixth annual Race to Build event happening this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Located at a temporary construction site in the Fan Midway section of the Bristol...
Sullivan commissioners name Venable chairman again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted unanimously to have Mayor Richard Venable continue in his role as chairman of the commission Thursday. Venable was grateful for the continued trust put in him in his role as chairman and promised to continue working tirelessly for the Sullivan County Commission.
Sheriff's Office is looking for an Abingdon woman after report of abduction
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Abingdon, Virginia, woman in connection with an alleged abduction Wednesday. Madeline Mae Shortt, 26, of Abingdon has been charged with abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm after an adult male reported Wednesday he had been abducted by Shortt and Joshua Dean Mosley, 35, of Abingdon, Virginia.
Hawk Festival takes flight in Mendota next weekend
Mendota Hawk and Heritage Festival takes flight in the isolated community of Mendota, Virginia, next weekend. It’s a one-day party, held Saturday, Sept. 24, with most activities at the Mendota Community Center – what was once an elementary school. A scenic spot in Washington County, Virginia, Mendota sits...
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Nightlife Calendar
CASCADE DRAFT HOUSE: Bristol, 828 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Vaden Landers; 423-573-1185. ORANGE PEEL: Asheville, 101 Biltmore Ave. Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Mountain Goats, $39.50-$42; 828-398-1837. QUAKER STEAK & LUBE: Bristol, 629 State St. Sept. 22, 7 p.m., Bike Night Finale with Benny Wilson Band; 276-644-9464. STATE...
UVA Wise in-state students to receive tuition credit
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise announced Friday that in-state students will receive a $182 credit for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The one-time tuition credit was approved Friday by the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, which sets tuition and fees for the college. The credit is equivalent to the 3% tuition increase adopted last December by the BOV for this academic year.
Kingsport teen's honey butter recipes make for sweet business opportunity
Business is sweet for a Kingsport, Tennessee, teen whose new honey business is creating quite a buzz around her home. Daimiyan Menya, 14, never dreamed her entrepreneurial venture would take flight so quickly. The teen, who loves to spend time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen, recently stumbled on making...
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle
Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night. Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10...
Logano meets race fans; signs hats, banner and a flag
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in town for the weekend of racing, lined up at the Food City in Blountville, Tennessee Friday, to meet NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2018 champion Joey Logano, who took the time to sign their hats, banners and take pictures with them. Tonya Oppliger,...
Truck veteran Majeski wins at Bristol; Kligerman places 3rd
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A short track veteran mastered one of the nation’s toughest short tracks late Thursday night. With a late-race charge, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski captured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger...
College football top 25 picks: Can Texas A&M bounce back vs. Miami?
When Appalachian State rolled into Kyle Field last Saturday and walked away with a 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M, the college football world was knocked off its axis. The loss dropped the Aggies, an 18-point favorite, to No. 24 in this week's poll as they prepare to play host to 13th-ranked Miami this Saturday.
It's Bristol, baby!! New NASCAR schedule reveals 2 night races, Easter Sunday races in 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell had three reasons to smile Wednesday afternoon. The weather was postcard perfect, the campgrounds were filling up for the four-race spectacle starting tonight and the just released 2023 NASCAR schedule features a pair of night races at BMS.
