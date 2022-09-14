WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $17 million construction contract by the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) for updates and improvements at the Duncan Creek Diversion Dam near Foresthill, California. The dam is one of the hundreds of older, small dams in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. Many of them will require major modifications in the near future in order to bring them up to modern standards. Through the improvement project, the Duncan Creek dam will be brought up to current standards as required by the California Department of Water Resources Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD), while improving fish passage and allowing for more efficient operation of the facility. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter cap. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005244/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

