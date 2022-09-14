Read full article on original website
galtheraldonline.com
County supervisor candidates hold their campaign launches
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno officially kicked off their general election campaigns last weekend. District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Galt, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. The current District 5 election marks the first time...
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
galtheraldonline.com
About Town
The Galt Beautification Committee and Youth Commission host a regular street cleanup on the Saturday after the third Thursday of the month. The next cleanup is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. Check the city of Galt Facebook page as the day approaches for the meeting location. Bells Across...
galtheraldonline.com
Never forgotten
Local organizations commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The Galt District Chamber of Commerce put up 50 American flags at the Fourth Street Promenade, and posters with the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. Cosumnes firefighters participated in the annual Sacramento Area Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Climb of the 110-story Esquire Tower in Sacramento. The climb honors the 343 New York firefighters who died in the line of duty at the World Trade Center.
KCRA.com
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
eastcountytoday.net
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Cherry Island Golf Course in Elverta vandalized with a racist symbol and offensive message
Vandals recently dug offensive words and a swastika into the ground at a Sacramento County golf course. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received a call of an unknown number of suspects digging a hole at Cherry Island Golf Course. It turned out to be a swastika and an offensive statement. The golf course issued a statement that read:"This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter. Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office and is under investigation."
galtheraldonline.com
Glance Back
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Fachner of Galt motored to Medford, Ore. a week ago Saturday to spend the weekend visiting their son, Dan, who is now stationed at Camp White, Ore. They report finding Dan in excellent health and well pleased by Army life. q q q. Miss Matilda Altnow...
galtheraldonline.com
Meeting Minders
Galt Parks & Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., every other month (in odd-# months), Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr. Arcohe School Board, 7 p.m., Media Center (East Campus), 11715 Ivie Road, Herald, 748-2313. Galt Beautification Committee, 10 a.m., Community Development Dept., 495 Industrial Drive, 366-7130. Galt Chamber Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., (at...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?
Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
mymotherlode.com
Concerns Raised Over Potential Copperopolis Biosolids Composting Facility
Copperopolis, CA – Community members expressed frustration and concerns at two community meetings recently regarding the possibility of a biosolids composting facility in Copperopolis, and now the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) wants to set the record straight. The facility would be stationed at the district’s wastewater treatment plant...
Calaveras Enterprise
Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills
Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
Granite Secures $17 Million Duncan Creek Diversion Dam Improvement Project
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded an approximately $17 million construction contract by the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) for updates and improvements at the Duncan Creek Diversion Dam near Foresthill, California. The dam is one of the hundreds of older, small dams in Northern California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. Many of them will require major modifications in the near future in order to bring them up to modern standards. Through the improvement project, the Duncan Creek dam will be brought up to current standards as required by the California Department of Water Resources Division of Safety of Dams (DSOD), while improving fish passage and allowing for more efficient operation of the facility. The award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s third quarter cap. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005244/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process
TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
Sacramento’s Michelin Guide restaurants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When thinking of Michelin Guide restaurants, San Francisco, New York or Paris might come to mind, but Sacramento has a few local restaurants that find themselves in the pages of this internationally known guide. Before the list though it might be good to understand what those Michelin Stars mean and how […]
KCRA.com
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
sfstandard.com
Journeys: Locke, in the Sacramento Delta, Is the Rural Chinatown You’ve Never Heard Of
One day this spring, I left my house in the Mission District at 5:20 a.m. and biked 140 miles to Sacramento. It took nearly 15 hours, though I didn’t spend all that time in the saddle. About halfway to the state capital, in the heart of the Sacramento River...
