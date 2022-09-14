ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

End in sight for city’s sewer interceptor project, culvert rehab begins

Back in July, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District started work on phase 3 of a sewer interceptor project and recently passed the 70% completion mark. “The project has hit a milestone and the light is at the end of the tunnel, or PVC pipe so to say,” said Frank Alfone, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District’s general manager, in a press release.
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election

Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park

The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
Short Term Rental Listing In Brown Ranch or Around the Mountains

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus

Earlier this week, Scott Yeates couldn’t help but smile as he watched construction workers begin the process of transforming the former Butcherknife Brewery building into the new home of Mythology Distillery. “Oh, it’s so nice to see some activity out here,” Yeates said as he walked through the old...
Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15. Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018. 15 Nob Street. Seller: Franklin John Chambers. Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust.
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat

The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Former national champion becomes newest SSWSC Nordic coach

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has officially added former U.S. cross country skiing national champion David Norris as one of the club’s new Nordic coaches. Norris, a former NCAA All-American, retired from full-time racing in the spring and will be working with the high school athletes at the SSWSC.
Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt

Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Obituary: Fran Meacham

Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
PHOTOS: Hayden volleyball drops second straight match

The Hayden girls volleyball drove along U.S. Highway 40 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on Moffat County in Craig. The battle lasted four sets with the Tigers losing 3-1 and taking a second consecutive loss, bringing their season record to 5-4. The girls have only played three league games...
