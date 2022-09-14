Read full article on original website
End in sight for city’s sewer interceptor project, culvert rehab begins
Back in July, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District started work on phase 3 of a sewer interceptor project and recently passed the 70% completion mark. “The project has hit a milestone and the light is at the end of the tunnel, or PVC pipe so to say,” said Frank Alfone, the Mount Werner Water and Sanitation District’s general manager, in a press release.
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Steamboat Springs year-to-date sales tax revenue up almost 23% after July numbers released
While accommodations tax revenue was down for July, total sales tax collections were 5.94% higher than last year. The city collected $3.3 million dollars this past July compared to $3.1 million in July 2021. The year-to-date sales tax revenue is 22.72% higher than last year, about $23.7 million compared to...
Post-facilitation survey at Steamboat high school shows improvement, work ahead
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff that participated in an effort to facilitate a better relationship with school administration shows staff are coming to school with a positive attitude, though transparency, collaboration and trust remain areas for improvement. Easing tensions at the high school that came to a...
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
Short Term Rental Listing In Brown Ranch or Around the Mountains
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Mythology breaks ground on new west Steamboat campus
Earlier this week, Scott Yeates couldn’t help but smile as he watched construction workers begin the process of transforming the former Butcherknife Brewery building into the new home of Mythology Distillery. “Oh, it’s so nice to see some activity out here,” Yeates said as he walked through the old...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Routt County real estate sales surpass $23M for week of Sept. 9-15
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $23.9 million across 23 sales for the week of Sept. 9-15. Property Description: 41.01 acres of agricultural land, Parcel 7 at Twenty Mile Ranch. Last sold for $315,000 in 2018. 15 Nob Street. Seller: Franklin John Chambers. Buyer: Jeffrey Walsh 2006 Irrevocable Trust.
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week
It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
Routt County Search and Rescue stays busy as group heads into big game hunting season
Routt County Search and Rescue has had a busy year, according to Jay Bowman. The volunteer group’s president said that in a typical year, search and rescue embarks on about 60 missions pretty consistently. “We have basically been averaging the same number of missions now for about the last...
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Former national champion becomes newest SSWSC Nordic coach
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has officially added former U.S. cross country skiing national champion David Norris as one of the club’s new Nordic coaches. Norris, a former NCAA All-American, retired from full-time racing in the spring and will be working with the high school athletes at the SSWSC.
Sailors tennis continues singles dominance with win over Basalt
Competing at the tennis center for its first home match of the season, Steamboat Springs boys tennis defeated the Basalt Longhorns 5-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Sweeping the singles matches and splitting the four doubles matches, the boys strung together a solid performance, earning their second match victory of the season.
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Obituary: Fran Meacham
Fran Meacham of Hayden died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was 77. Fran’s potluck will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Dry Creek Park in Hayden. Meat and drinks will be provided. Please feel free to bring a dish to share.
PHOTOS: Hayden volleyball drops second straight match
The Hayden girls volleyball drove along U.S. Highway 40 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, to take on Moffat County in Craig. The battle lasted four sets with the Tigers losing 3-1 and taking a second consecutive loss, bringing their season record to 5-4. The girls have only played three league games...
