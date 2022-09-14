ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kfdi.com

Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge

A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
KSN News

Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS

