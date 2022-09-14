Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
WIBW
Two dead after Halstead man leads police chase, intentionally hits truck
SAWYER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead after a Halstead man led officials on a police chase in South-Central Kansas and intentionally hit a 70-year-old man’s truck in an oncoming lane. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency...
KHP: Driver intentionally hit car in Barber County double-fatal crash, victims identified
Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 281 in Barber County.
kfdi.com
Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge
A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
Comments / 0