Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO