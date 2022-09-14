Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region
Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
KCRA.com
New life insurance plan launches next year for veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer whole life insurance to all veterans with service-connected disabilities. The new program called VALife launches on Jan. 1. According to a release, VALife expands access to life insurance coverage for more veterans with service-connected disabilities than ever before.
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
KCRA.com
Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
eastcountytoday.net
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
Elk Grove woman avoids 'secret shopper' scam. Here's what to know so you can avoid it too
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At ABC10, 'We Stand for You,' so when an Elk Grove woman told us she thought she was the target of a scam targeting Walmart shoppers, we looked into it. What we found could protect you and your wallet. “The check looked super real,” said Bianca...
KCRA.com
Potential freight railroad strike to affect service for California passenger trains
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The potential for a strike over a labor dispute between rail workers and the nation's freight railroads will disrupt service for passenger trains in Northern California. Local train operators are telling people to expect modified schedules on Thursday and a possible suspension of service altogether by...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove
Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?
Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed into a law enforcement database and cross-checked […]
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
modestogov.com
The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show
Updating and improving your home is easy when you visit The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show! We offer current homeowners and future homeowners the opportunity to visit hundreds of vendors in one place at one time. Guests can get tips and new ideas to help improve and beautify their homes and yards.
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
Silicon Valley
East Bay city adds its first downtown cannabis dispensary
ANTIOCH — Antioch has approved its first downtown cannabis dispensary after revisiting a proposal that was denied weeks earlier. Mayor Lamar Thorpe brought back the item to the council after a check with the city’s legal team revealed that City Councilwoman Monica Wilson did not need to recuse herself at the previous hearing, which failed on a split vote.
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Hiring Event for Behavioral Health Services Sept. 15 and 16
Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Health Services is hosting an in-person hiring and career fair on September 15 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and September 16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 9310 Tech Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826. Sacramento County Division of Behavioral Health...
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA
Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
mercedcountytimes.com
Could Merced and Atwater Transform Into Scooter Towns?
The fact is, unless you get out of town, then you really never know what life is like around you. In this case, a trip across country had stops in Reno and Salt Lake City — and in both towns, there were these scooters all over the place. They...
KCRA.com
Here's how to get Game of the Week merch
Want to celebrate your school's selection for KCRA 3's Game of the Week? Consider commemorating the occasion with Game of the Week merch. Select apparel below for this week's game or click here to choose merch from previous weeks. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we...
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
