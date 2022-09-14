ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

KCRA.com

High-wage semiconductor campus coming to Sacramento region

Hundreds of high-wage jobs could be coming to Rancho Cordova in a move that's being billed as the largest high-wage jobs project in the Sacramento region's history. Solidigm, a U.S.-based subsidiary of global semiconductor company SK hynix, Inc., announced it has selected this city for its global research and development campus.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

New life insurance plan launches next year for veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon offer whole life insurance to all veterans with service-connected disabilities. The new program called VALife launches on Jan. 1. According to a release, VALife expands access to life insurance coverage for more veterans with service-connected disabilities than ever before.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stockton, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Discount retailer Falling Prices opening in Elk Grove

Discount retailer Falling Prices is opening its Elk Grove location on September 27. They will be located at 10481 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624. What is Falling Prices? According to their website, A shopping experience like no other. Every item in the store is the same price, and that price falls every day until everything sells. The store starts each week full of incredible inventory, and by the end of the week, it’s completely empty. Each week the store is filled with a different assortment of fantastic items. You never know what you will find at Falling Prices!
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Millions of license plates are scanned in order to combat crime. Is storing that information a violation of privacy?

Police departments in Northern California and across the state and country are taking millions of pictures every day with automated license plate readers to help catch ‘moving criminals’ where officers are not present. Your license plate could be photographed without you ever knowing and the plate number fed into a law enforcement database and cross-checked […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
modestogov.com

The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show

Updating and improving your home is easy when you visit The Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show! We offer current homeowners and future homeowners the opportunity to visit hundreds of vendors in one place at one time. Guests can get tips and new ideas to help improve and beautify their homes and yards.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay city adds its first downtown cannabis dispensary

ANTIOCH — Antioch has approved its first downtown cannabis dispensary after revisiting a proposal that was denied weeks earlier. Mayor Lamar Thorpe brought back the item to the council after a check with the city’s legal team revealed that City Councilwoman Monica Wilson did not need to recuse herself at the previous hearing, which failed on a split vote.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA

Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Could Merced and Atwater Transform Into Scooter Towns?

The fact is, unless you get out of town, then you really never know what life is like around you. In this case, a trip across country had stops in Reno and Salt Lake City — and in both towns, there were these scooters all over the place. They...
ATWATER, CA
KCRA.com

Here's how to get Game of the Week merch

Want to celebrate your school's selection for KCRA 3's Game of the Week? Consider commemorating the occasion with Game of the Week merch. Select apparel below for this week's game or click here to choose merch from previous weeks. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we...
ROSEVILLE, CA

