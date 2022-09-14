ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Mesa educator nominated by staff wins Pay It Forward award

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Mesa to Sheila Pepka, an educator that’s great to her staff and students. Elizabeth Magana, who works for Sheila, says her boss is hardworking and dedicated to her job. “I started working with her two years ago; I know how much work she puts in the schools. So I believe Sheila needs some time off because she is here every weekend working 16 hours she deserves something for herself,” said Elizabeth.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From a fourth grader bringing a loaded gun to Legacy School in Queen Creek last month to the on-campus fight at Central High School on Friday, and then a Surprise 11-year-old accused of threatening to do the same on Monday, we’ve seen a number of school violence scares in recent days.
PHOENIX, AZ
gladiatortimes.com

The Gilbert High School Restroom Policy

So I asked a couple of anonymous people their opinion on the restroom policy. Here are some of the comments I received:. “It is unfair because some students take advantage of the passes by taking their time when other students need to go.”. “It is time-consuming because you have to...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Health
Chandler, AZ
Society
Chandler, AZ
Health
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health First Aid#Health Crisis#Suicide Prevention#Health First#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
AZFamily

More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa

Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
SignalsAZ

Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program

The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants homebuilder to return $15K down payment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix couple was ready to build a place to retire down in Eloy. But a week after handing over a down payment, a major medical issue made the move impossible. Now, they just want their money back. The Robson Ranch retirement community is sprouting...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

More Phoenix officers used secret messaging at work

PHOENIX — The use of encrypted messaging apps by Phoenix police extends further down the chain of command to officers working on the streets. ABC15's Politically Charged investigation already revealed former Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass used the Signal app to communicate about the fallout from charging police protesters as gang members. The ABC15 Investigators have now learned officers in a high-profile use-of-force case were communicating with WhatsApp prior to fatally shooting a teen.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy