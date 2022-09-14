Sylvester Stallone covers another tattoo dedicated to soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is making sure there is no evidence of his soon to be ex-wife on his body. The 76 year-old actor has covered up a second tattoo that was dedicated to Jennifer Flavin.

Over the weekend, his artist Zach Perez shared a video with before and after photos from the session showing what used to be Flavin’s eyes, on his upper arm, covered with a leopard’s.

The cover-up is actually pretty amazing. He also got the horse above it touched up with bright colors.



It’s the second tattoo that Stallone has covered, with the first being a portrait of her face . The talented artist was able to transform it into Butkus, the Bullmastiff from the iconic “Rocky” movies.



Stallone, who is fighting for “Rocky” ownership , revealed the original tattoo of Flavin’s face in 2008 on “The View” and said it took 25 hours to finish, per Page Six.

People were wondering what was going on with the couple when the artist posted the cover-up on social media on August 16.



At the time, the “Rambo” star’s publicist told DailyMail, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife, Jennifer, however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus,” they continued.

However, it was already the beginning of the end of the couple, because Flavin filed for divorce on August 19th.

Before the cover-up, Flavin posted a photo on August 10th hugging their three daughters with the caption, “These girls are my priority [heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”



There were reports that a disagreement over the family puppy was a factor for the split but Stallone refuted those claims telling TMZ, “we did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.” “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met,” he added.