ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone covers another tattoo dedicated to soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Flavin

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWnQD_0hvlf1O500

Sylvester Stallone is making sure there is no evidence of his soon to be ex-wife on his body. The 76 year-old actor has covered up a second tattoo that was dedicated to Jennifer Flavin.
.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6sGD_0hvlf1O500 GettyImages

Over the weekend, his artist Zach Perez shared a video with before and after photos from the session showing what used to be Flavin’s eyes, on his upper arm, covered with a leopard’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyVQG_0hvlf1O500 ZACHPEREZART

The cover-up is actually pretty amazing. He also got the horse above it touched up with bright colors.


It’s the second tattoo that Stallone has covered, with the first being a portrait of her face . The talented artist was able to transform it into Butkus, the Bullmastiff from the iconic “Rocky” movies.

RELATED:

Gisele Bündchen kept telling Tom Brady she wanted him to be more ‘present’

Kim Kardashian and more celebs accused of drought restriction violations in California

Sylvester Stallone responds to accusations of hiding marital assets amid divorce


Stallone, who is fighting for “Rocky” ownership , revealed the original tattoo of Flavin’s face in 2008 on “The View” and said it took 25 hours to finish, per Page Six.

People were wondering what was going on with the couple when the artist posted the cover-up on social media on August 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZgWs_0hvlf1O500 ZACHPEREZART

At the time, the “Rambo” star’s publicist told DailyMail, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife, Jennifer, however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from ‘Rocky,’ Butkus,” they continued.

However, it was already the beginning of the end of the couple, because Flavin filed for divorce on August 19th.

Before the cover-up, Flavin posted a photo on August 10th hugging their three daughters with the caption, “These girls are my priority [heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”


There were reports that a disagreement over the family puppy was a factor for the split but Stallone refuted those claims telling TMZ, “we did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.” “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met,” he added.

Comments / 2

Related
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Zach Perez
Person
Jennifer Flavin
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Tattoos#Face Tattoo#Celebrities Gossip#Ex Wife
People

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead turns 16

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his daughter, Dannielynn, on her 16th birthday. Birkhead shares Dannielynn with the late model and actor Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007. At the time of her death, Dannielynn was 5 months old. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy