krcrtv.com
Insurance Commissioner Lara fights to protect wildfire victims in Siskiyou County
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With another major wildfire threatening Siskiyou County and its homeowners, Insurance Commissioner Riccardo Lara reordered insurance companies to preserve residential insurance coverage for these homeowners, following Governor Newsom's emergency declaration. Lara's bulletin protects those properties by shielding them within the perimeter or adjacent ZIP codes...
Mount Shasta Herald
Two women who died in Mill Fire ID'd; Siskiyou blaze 100% contained
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday named the two women who died in the Mill Fire that tore through Weed and Lake Shastina on Sept. 2. They are Marilyn Hilliard, 73, and Lorenza Glover, 65, both of Weed. "Next-of-kin have been notified, and the names of the victims can...
actionnewsnow.com
RFD arrests person on 2 counts of arson
REDDING, Calif. – A person was arrested after Redding firefighters say they admitted to starting two fires at a home in the past two weeks, according to the Redding Fire Department. At about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside a home that...
KDRV
FireWatch: CalFire warns rain on Mountain Fire burn scar could bring flash flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire is warning people in Siskiyou County today that forecast rain could cause flash flooding near areas burned by the Mountain Fire. It says more than a thousand firefighting personnel are working on the fire that started two weeks ago today about ten miles west of Weed. It says 27 hand crews, 63 fire engines, 14 bulldozers, eight helicopters and 28 water tenders involve 1,108 personnel fighting the Mountain Fire today. CalFire lists the Mountain Fire's size at 13,440 acres and containment of the wildfire at 85%, burning mountainous timber in southern Siskiyou County.
KDRV
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka man who drove truck over deputy's leg sentenced to prison for crime spree
A Yreka man was sentenced last month for a string of crimes committed in 2021 and 2022, including running over a sheriff's deputy with his truck. Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced this week that a judge sentenced 27-year-old Justin Edward Maughs on Aug. 23 to 15 years and 4 months in state prison.
krcrtv.com
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
MEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM
The Medford Police Department is now taking to the skies to help fight crime. The Drone Response Team, comprised of three officers, will assist with many tasks, from searching for missing and endangered individuals to providing a bird’s eye view when tracking fleeing suspects. The drones will also greatly enhance crash and crime scene reconstruction and, in some cases, eliminate the need of commissioning additional on scene resources.
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
KDRV
Police: Search of black market grow yields 10,000 lbs of illegal marijuana
WOLF CREEK, Ore. - More than 9,000 lbs of growing marijuana plants and 1,000 lbs of processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a police search in the 6000 block of Lower Grave Creek Road in Wolf Creek, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. The search warrant was carried out by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team, with help from the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
KDRV
MPD seeking arrest after hoax report of shooter at South Medford High school
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are actively looking for the person that reported a false shooting threat at South Medford High School on Friday. At noon, officers were dispatched to the school for the report of an active shooter incident. A school resource officer was on scene at the time of the report and many other officers responded to help with the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and following a coordinated search of the building and surrounding area, it was quickly determined the report was false. Shortly after, staff and students were able to return to class.
norsenotes.com
Mill Fire and Mountain Fire in Northern California
Up in the forests of Northern California, two fires known as the “Mill Fire” and the “Mountain Fire” are threatening the lives and safety of California residents. The Mill Fire, although the smallest, is currently raging in Siskiyou county. It has only been contained by 40%, and it has already burned around 4,263 acres of Siskiyou County land, while also taking out more than 100 structures.
Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
crimevoice.com
Elder care home employee accused of stealing residents’ credit cards, spending over $12K
A Shasta County woman who worked at an elder care home has been arrested after allegedly stealing an elderly couple’s credit cards and racking up over $12,000 in fraudulent purchases. Redding police began investigating after receiving a report in late August from a woman claiming that her parents had...
crimevoice.com
Redding Police reportedly find heroin and fentanyl during enforcement stop; two arrested
“On September 3rd, 2022, at approximately 7:14 PM, Redding Police officers conducted an enforcement stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Jason Horner of Red Bluff. Officers learned Horner was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The front passenger of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Ranae Torres of Red Bluff.
