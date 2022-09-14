According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 5% of cancer cases across the country occur in young adults aged 15 through 39. While some young people may be genetically predisposed to cancer, experts acknowledge that other unique factors may be at play when it comes to cancer rates in younger individuals. For example, Forbes points out that teens and young adults are often without health insurance coverage and may lack financial security in comparison to older adults. Additionally, some research suggests that the molecular makeup of tumors in young adults is distinctly different from that of kids and older adults, potentially making them more prone to certain cancers.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO