Read full article on original website
Related
3 signs you're having a stroke that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the US, according to the CDC. But it can be treated if symptoms are spotted early.
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
Why Cancer In Younger Adults Might Be Rising Across The Globe
According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 5% of cancer cases across the country occur in young adults aged 15 through 39. While some young people may be genetically predisposed to cancer, experts acknowledge that other unique factors may be at play when it comes to cancer rates in younger individuals. For example, Forbes points out that teens and young adults are often without health insurance coverage and may lack financial security in comparison to older adults. Additionally, some research suggests that the molecular makeup of tumors in young adults is distinctly different from that of kids and older adults, potentially making them more prone to certain cancers.
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Ovarian Dermoid Cysts
Ovarian dermoid cysts (mature cystic teratomas) are usually asymptomatic. When symptoms do occur, they include pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis and a mass that you or your healthcare provider can feel upon examination. Severe symptoms such as intense pain and fever may be caused by growing cysts or...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Short-term fatigue is common, but chronic fatigue syndrome can interfere with your daily life. Here's what CFS feels like and when you should see a doctor.
Are We Getting Close To The End Of The COVID-19 Pandemic?
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced during a weekly press briefing that a finish line is now in sight for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Australian Broadcasting Company). However, he cautioned that we must continue like a marathoner and run even harder to maintain a winning position against the disease. Dr. Tedros added that we are in the strongest position to end the pandemic since WHO first declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. However, it is still necessary to focus on six key areas: testing and tracking, planning for long surges and long COVID, vaccination, infection control, providing credible health information, and controlling misinformation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
What Chemotherapy Really Does To Your Immune System
Currently, there is no cure for cancer, but the American Cancer Society considers chemotherapy one of the most effective treatments. The first chemotherapy treatment was developed during World War II from nitrogen mustard, a chemical related to mustard gas (via American Cancer Society). Subsequent research led to the first instance of curing metastatic cancer in 1956 using methotrexate.
verywellhealth.com
Type 1 vs. Type 2 Diabetes: What Are the Differences?
Diabetes is a chronic condition that results in impaired blood glucose (sugar) regulation in the body. This can often bring about high blood glucose levels. However, there is more than one type of diabetes. The most common are type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune...
Why It Could Be Harder To Lose Weight On Birth Control
You may have heard that when you begin taking birth control, common side effects include weight gain and difficulty losing unwanted pounds. However, the science behind the inability to lose weight while on birth control is varied, and the reason why it's harder to lose weight while using birth control is complex (per HealthMatch). There are numerous factors that go into the equation, from the type of birth control to your unique health history.
Does Vitamin D Deficiency Make You More Tired?
When you hear someone talk about vitamin D, you're likely to associate it with the sun. Vitamin D is often called the sunshine vitamin because a lot of the naturally derived vitamin D our bodies absorb come from sunlight (via Healthline). Specifically, when the sun shines on your skin, your body utilizes the exposure to turn cholesterol into vitamin D. From enhancing immunity to maintaining bone density, vitamin D is an essential nutrient that our bodies need to thrive.
verywellhealth.com
Stage 4 Endometriosis vs. Endometrial Cancer: Effect on the Uterus
Endometriosis is a condition caused when tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside the uterus, where it should not be. This condition is noncancerous and not deadly, but it can significantly affect your quality of life. Endometriosis is not cancer and does not seem increase the...
verywellhealth.com
How Prediabetes Is Treated
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. If prediabetes is not treated, it may progress into type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition associated with heart, nerve, eye, kidney, and blood vessel complications. This article addresses the management of prediabetes,...
verywellhealth.com
Can Bacterial Vaginosis Cause Infertility?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common bacterial infection in women. It occurs when the balance of bacteria in the vagina changes. When there are more harmful bacteria than good bacteria in the vagina, bacterial vaginosis can occur. Bacterial vaginosis raises the risk of premature birth and low-birth-weight babies in pregnant...
How President Biden's Moonshot Initiative Can Change The Way The World Looks At Cancer
The Biden administration hopes that new initiatives will one day end the plight of cancer in the United States for good.
Can You Get Addicted To Sleeping Pills?
Insomnia, or the inability to fall asleep, can wreak havoc on your life, making you tired and stressed during the day. It can also impact your job performance, increase the risk of an accident while driving, and potentially lead to health problems. These include anxiety, depression, and high blood pressure (via the Mayo Clinic).
Is There A Link Between Thyroid Issues And Acne?
You might wonder if your thyroid issues could be a cause of adult acne. Here's what we found out about whether the two are linked.
Health Digest
New York, NY
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0