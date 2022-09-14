Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission to consider 30-minute total limit and signups for general public comment, among other changes
A revised draft of a city ordinance would limit general public comment during Lawrence City Commission meetings to 30 minutes total and require advance signup, and it suggests that comments won’t be livestreamed. It also adds more specific language regarding decorum and restricts the public’s ability to request that...
lawrencekstimes.com
Learn about organized labor in Douglas County at event Saturday
A panel discussion Saturday morning will bring together leaders of several Lawrence and Douglas County-area labor unions. Matt Hall, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 696, will moderate the panel. The union represents workers of multiple City of Lawrence departments and numerous other local employee groups. The panel will feature representatives from:
lawrencekstimes.com
Just Food’s interim executive director leaving position; staff will report to board
A few months in as interim executive director of Just Food, Brett Salsbury has decided to return to his previous home of Las Vegas to pursue other career opportunities, according to a Wednesday news release from the organization. The staff of the Douglas County food bank will report directly to...
‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy
TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with many concerned it would hurt transgender students. […] The post ‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputy shortage at ‘critical level’
The Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff's Office reports it's currently at an "emergency" level staffing shortage, down 61 deputies.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
Lawrence school board selects 4 candidates to advance to interviews for board vacancy. The Lawrence school board on Monday took a vote and selected four out of 13 applicants seeking to fill a vacant board seat who will advance to the next round. Education August 22, 2022 – 6:04 pm...
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
KCTV 5
Local school district under pressure over trans student policy proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school board heard an earful Monday night about a proposed policy on transgender students. This summer, board member Jeff Miller proposed a policy to force staff to refer to students by their sex assigned at birth. It also required them to use the restrooms and locker rooms associated with their sex at birth or a unisex restroom if available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
lawrencekstimes.com
Community voices
The pieces in this section are generally written by members of the Lawrence community and those who have close ties. In addition, the Times is offering some space for area organizations and organizers to provide updates and attempt to reach other folks who might share their mission. The Lawrence Times...
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
LJWORLD
20 businesses apply to have patios in downtown parking stalls, will have until Jan. 1 to comply with new rules
Twenty downtown businesses have applied for a new license that will allow them to maintain the patios and outdoor dining areas that were initially constructed on a temporary basis in downtown parking stalls. The City of Lawrence began a free, temporary “parklet” program in the summer of 2020 amid the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
WIBW
North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
Comments / 0