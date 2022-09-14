ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence City Commission to consider 30-minute total limit and signups for general public comment, among other changes

A revised draft of a city ordinance would limit general public comment during Lawrence City Commission meetings to 30 minutes total and require advance signup, and it suggests that comments won’t be livestreamed. It also adds more specific language regarding decorum and restricts the public’s ability to request that...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Learn about organized labor in Douglas County at event Saturday

A panel discussion Saturday morning will bring together leaders of several Lawrence and Douglas County-area labor unions. Matt Hall, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 696, will moderate the panel. The union represents workers of multiple City of Lawrence departments and numerous other local employee groups. The panel will feature representatives from:
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy

TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with many concerned it would hurt transgender students. […] The post ‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence news

Lawrence school board selects 4 candidates to advance to interviews for board vacancy. The Lawrence school board on Monday took a vote and selected four out of 13 applicants seeking to fill a vacant board seat who will advance to the next round. Education August 22, 2022 – 6:04 pm...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Local school district under pressure over trans student policy proposal

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school board heard an earful Monday night about a proposed policy on transgender students. This summer, board member Jeff Miller proposed a policy to force staff to refer to students by their sex assigned at birth. It also required them to use the restrooms and locker rooms associated with their sex at birth or a unisex restroom if available.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Community voices

The pieces in this section are generally written by members of the Lawrence community and those who have close ties. In addition, the Times is offering some space for area organizations and organizers to provide updates and attempt to reach other folks who might share their mission. The Lawrence Times...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

North Topeka church invites community to annual hoe-down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Ave. United Methodist Church is hosting its 12th annual Community Hoe-Down. The event is coming up from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church in NOTO, 1029 N. Kanas Ave. The church invites everyone to enjoy musical entertainment, children’s activities, and games,...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy

TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2 primary, where access to reproductive health care was […] The post Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS

