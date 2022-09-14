ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gmjh_0hvle8Wx00

As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling.

Fields didn't ask why.

“It’s confident,” he said. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence.”

Getsy's confidence and Fields' steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus' debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they'll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.

A rare win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would put Chicago two games ahead of their rivals. The three-time defending NFC North champions opened with a loss at Minnesota.

Getsy knows Rodgers and the Packers well, having spent the past three seasons as their quarterbacks coach and seven years on their staff. That could work to the Bears' advantage, and they'll take any edge they can get.

Their offense could certainly use a boost.

The Bears bounced back in the second half against San Francisco after struggling in the early going. They finished with 204 yards, just 68 coming in the first two quarters. But there were sparks in the second half that they hope can propel them forward.

“You kind of just take the grit that we showed, running really simple stuff in that second half just to get plays off in that weather,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Use that physicality we showed up with in that second half and build on that this week.”

The Bears didn't cross midfield until their sixth and final possession before halftime. That drive ended with a punt after an unusual penalty involving the use of a towel knocked them out of field goal range.

But the Bears kept their poise and adjusted at halftime. Now they just need a complete game from their quarterback.

Fields came through with some big plays on what was overall a rough start to his second season. The former Ohio State star was 8 of 17 for 121 yards with an interception and had trouble at times gripping the ball. But in the second half, he threw two touchdown passes.

Fields, the No. 11 draft pick last year, helped change the complexion of the game with Chicago trialing 10-0 in the third. As two defenders closed in, he rolled to his left and saw Dante Pettis wide open on the other side of the field. Fields lofted the ball to his receiver, who took it in for a 51-yard touchdown. He also hit Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to give the Bears a 13-10 lead.

“Mental toughness. He was able to move all those things aside, figuring it out how he was going to grip the ball better, how he was going to operate and then figure out the game as the game went on, and move the ball down the field,” Eberflus said. "And that’s what to me is outstanding, what an outstanding thing for a young quarterback to have that mental toughness, all of those things going on and to be able to laser-like focus in and get the job done.”

NOTES: OL Alex Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list and will miss at least four weeks. The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers two weeks ago after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders. He was inactive for the season opener. ... The Bears signed OL Michael Schofield on Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate

Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn't log a single offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties. When asked about Rodgers' fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Packers
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
51K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy