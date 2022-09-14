QUINCY — A list of 56 stores that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close does not include the Quincy store at 5110 Broadway. As the home goods chain continues to face financial uncertainty, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in August to close 150 namesake stores and cut its workforce by about 20 percent. Director and interim CEO Sue Grove called it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO