Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
2022 Villa Kathrine Volunteer of the Year named
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The 2022 Villa Kathrine Volunteer of the Year has named. Pat Bauer received the award on Tuesday at the Friends of the Castle's 43rd annual meeting on Tuesday. Bauer was recognized for his nearly five years of service as a volunteer host in which he...
khqa.com
6 Illinois Bed Bath & Beyond locations on initial closure list
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Bed Bath & Beyond has posted a list of the first 56 stores it will close on the company's investors page, and Quincy is not on the initial list. The six retailer locations in Illinois slated to close are in Gurnee, Schaumburg, Fairview Heights, Carbondale, Joliet, and Bourbonnais.
khqa.com
Woodland Cemetery ghost tours start Oct. 1
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Sweater weather is nearly upon us. As the temperatures dip and the leaves turn to brilliant hues of orange, red, and gold, people look forward to enjoying all-things-fall. It's also a good time to remember to set aside time for the Historical Society’s Woodland Cemetery...
khqa.com
Garage fire spread to house in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A garage that caught fire in Liberty spread to the house on Wednesday destroying much of the property. Fortunately, the homeowners were able to escape and no one was injured, according to Liberty Fire Chief Brad Denton. The fire started around 4 a.m. Denton said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 13, 2022
Alyssa A Osborne (21) 927 N 4th for FTA Driving While License Suspended,FTA Child Restraint and Schuyler Co FTA Driving While License Suspended at 6th & Vermont Lodged 186/131. Gus Papazoglou reported the sign in front of his business at 1227 N 24th was damaged on 9/4/22 303. Wendell Mauter,...
Tons of Quincy, Hannibal & Palmyra Boats on Facebook Marketplace
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
khqa.com
2 QPD officers promoted to deputy chiefs roles
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two veteran Quincy Police Department, QPD, officers have been promoted to deputy chiefs positions. Raymond “Mike” Tyler has been appointed to deputy chief of operations, and Travis Wiemelt has been appointed to deputy chief of administration. Tyler is a 22 year veteran of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Applications accepted now for Project Santa
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The holiday season can be an especially stressful time for lower income families who are doing their best to make ends meet. The ever-growing prices of goods and services are only making matters worse, which can lead to holidays filled with uncertainty instead of celebration.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy store not on first list of stores Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close
QUINCY — A list of 56 stores that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close does not include the Quincy store at 5110 Broadway. As the home goods chain continues to face financial uncertainty, Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in August to close 150 namesake stores and cut its workforce by about 20 percent. Director and interim CEO Sue Grove called it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
khqa.com
QPS Foundation kicked off its annual Dream Big campaign
The QPS Foundation on Wednesday night officially kicked off its annual fundraising campaign called Dream Big. The QPS Foundation serves to fill gaps in school funding. During the kickoff celebration, multiple teachers and district officials spoke about the foundation's positive impact to the districts, students, and staff. This year's fundraising...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Wisehart Capital of Dahinda sold a residence at 315 Griffin Way...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
khqa.com
Griggsville man facing arson charges after 3 fires at Lynch’s Livestock
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Griggsville man is facing arson and criminal damage to property charges following three fires over the course of three days this week at Lynch’s Livestock in Pike County, Ill. On Monday at 3:41 a.m., Pike County Dispatch received a call about a fire...
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
muddyrivernews.com
Park Board debates putting sale of small parcel of land in Parker Heights Park on ballot
QUINCY — Voters may get to weigh in on the sale of a small portion of Parker Heights Park on Quincy’s north end. Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt asked commissioners not to sell the 1.13-acre parcel of land to Knapheide Manufacturing during Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting. Both were concerned that if the property is sold that other portions of Park District property might also be sold in the future.
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
Comments / 0