MedicalXpress

Resident physicians report on COVID-19 impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic has had many deleterious consequences for health care workers, including the challenges of caring for severely ill patients. Resident physicians, in particular, may have been affected by physical as well as psychological consequences of the pandemic. At present, data are sparse on the perceptions, coping strategies and mental health of residents during COVID-19.
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
Daily Mail

Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'

Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
cdc.gov

Still Lost in Transition? A Fresh Look at Life After Cancer

Every person with cancer looks forward to the day when they become a cancer survivor. But the transition from active cancer treatment to after-treatment care can be confusing—for both survivors and their health care providers. In 2006, a report called From Cancer Patient to Cancer Survivor: Lost in Transition...
MedPage Today

Physician Burnout Tied to Job Disengagement, Worse Care

Physician burnout was associated with career disengagement and poorer patient care, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of over 200,000 physicians. Among 170 observational studies, physicians with more burnout were twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents (OR 2.04, 95% CI 1.69-2.45), reported Alexander Hodkinson, PhD, MSc, of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Research, and colleagues in The BMJ.
MedicalXpress

Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes

Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survey Shows Toll of ‘Off Times’ on Patients, Caregivers

Among Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients who participated in a recent survey, 86% reported experiencing daily “off” episodes — when medication wears off and symptoms return — and 56% don’t think their symptoms can improve beyond their current state. Many patients also were not aware...
MedicalXpress

Cost of cancer treatment can impact health of survivors

A significant number of people who have survived cancer are living in poverty, which can have negative effects on their physical and mental health, according to researchers at the Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral...
MedicalXpress

Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease

Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
KevinMD.com

Women doctors face challenges globally

As I looked around the hot, humid room at the male doctors in their white coats, I couldn’t believe I was actually participating in a medical training mission in Rwanda. After months of planning and securing equipment, I was actually in Africa. I watched as the medical residents listened intently to the lectures United States physician volunteers provided.
ptproductsonline.com

With Senior Falls on the Rise, Athletico Physical Therapy Highlights Importance of Fall Prevention

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among adults aged 65 years and older in the U.S. Yet, despite ongoing fall prevention awareness, fall injury rates among the older adult population have been steadily increasing, according to a recent Medicare study. In fact, senior falls increased 1.5% annually during the study period, causing 106,000 new injuries and equating to about $1 billion in Medicare spending.
MedicalXpress

People who receive periodontal care have better outcomes after heart attack

The conventional wisdom is that medical and dental care are related, but less is known about how dental care relates to health outcomes after acute incidents like heart attacks. To that end, University of Michigan researchers studied patients receiving periodontal care, dental cleanings or no dental care during 2016-2018 and...
