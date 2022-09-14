Read full article on original website
Related
Newborn was 'very sick little boy' despite several normal prenatal ultrasounds
With three children over the age of 10, Delaware couple Mark and Jenn Parrish thought they might be finished growing their family. Finding out Jenn was pregnant was a pleasant surprise. "It was more of a surprise when we saw the ultrasound and there were two heartbeats!" she said. At...
MedicalXpress
Resident physicians report on COVID-19 impacts
The COVID-19 pandemic has had many deleterious consequences for health care workers, including the challenges of caring for severely ill patients. Resident physicians, in particular, may have been affected by physical as well as psychological consequences of the pandemic. At present, data are sparse on the perceptions, coping strategies and mental health of residents during COVID-19.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'
Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
Burned-out nurses are swapping their hospital jobs for travel shifts. They're paid around 50% more than staff nurses, but life on the road can be tough.
Staff nurses are becoming traveling nurses to avoid burnout and get paid more. These traveling nurses talked about the pros and cons of the job.
ShiftMed - A New Way To Staff Healthcare Shortage. A Boon For Workers and For Those Needing Care
A healthcare professional with a stethoscope ---Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash. COVID came and changed the order of things. Healthcare workers were thrown front and center. Many died and many have left the industry.
MedicalXpress
Clinicians suffering burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents and four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job, suggests research published today by The BMJ. The scale of burnout among clinicians and the serious impact it can have on patient safety and staff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cdc.gov
Still Lost in Transition? A Fresh Look at Life After Cancer
Every person with cancer looks forward to the day when they become a cancer survivor. But the transition from active cancer treatment to after-treatment care can be confusing—for both survivors and their health care providers. In 2006, a report called From Cancer Patient to Cancer Survivor: Lost in Transition...
Ars Technica
Being a victim of rape costs an average of $3,500 in medical bills, study finds
Seeking emergency medical care in the US after a sexual assault can incur hefty hospital bills that may deter assault reporting and compound victims' trauma, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. On average, hospital emergency departments charged $3,551 for urgent medical care coded...
MedPage Today
Physician Burnout Tied to Job Disengagement, Worse Care
Physician burnout was associated with career disengagement and poorer patient care, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of over 200,000 physicians. Among 170 observational studies, physicians with more burnout were twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents (OR 2.04, 95% CI 1.69-2.45), reported Alexander Hodkinson, PhD, MSc, of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health and Care Research, and colleagues in The BMJ.
MedicalXpress
Caring for those who care: Support needed for workers in nursing homes
Caregivers are particularly important during a public health crisis. Now, researchers from Japan have found that caregivers working in nursing homes experienced high levels of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survey Shows Toll of ‘Off Times’ on Patients, Caregivers
Among Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients who participated in a recent survey, 86% reported experiencing daily “off” episodes — when medication wears off and symptoms return — and 56% don’t think their symptoms can improve beyond their current state. Many patients also were not aware...
MedicalXpress
Cost of cancer treatment can impact health of survivors
A significant number of people who have survived cancer are living in poverty, which can have negative effects on their physical and mental health, according to researchers at the Medical College of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral...
MedicalXpress
Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease
Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
Burnout in doctors doubles chances of patient safety problems, study finds
Doctors suffering from burnout are far more likely to be involved in incidents where patients’ safety is compromised, a global study has found. Burned-out medics are also much more likely to consider quitting, regret choosing medicine as their career, be dissatisfied with their job and receive low satisfaction ratings from patients.
KevinMD.com
Women doctors face challenges globally
As I looked around the hot, humid room at the male doctors in their white coats, I couldn’t believe I was actually participating in a medical training mission in Rwanda. After months of planning and securing equipment, I was actually in Africa. I watched as the medical residents listened intently to the lectures United States physician volunteers provided.
Foreheads Thermometers May Be Less Likely to Detect Fevers in Black Patients, Study Shows
Inaccurate readings have the potential to lead to worse health outcomes for Black patients.
ptproductsonline.com
With Senior Falls on the Rise, Athletico Physical Therapy Highlights Importance of Fall Prevention
Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among adults aged 65 years and older in the U.S. Yet, despite ongoing fall prevention awareness, fall injury rates among the older adult population have been steadily increasing, according to a recent Medicare study. In fact, senior falls increased 1.5% annually during the study period, causing 106,000 new injuries and equating to about $1 billion in Medicare spending.
MedicalXpress
People who receive periodontal care have better outcomes after heart attack
The conventional wisdom is that medical and dental care are related, but less is known about how dental care relates to health outcomes after acute incidents like heart attacks. To that end, University of Michigan researchers studied patients receiving periodontal care, dental cleanings or no dental care during 2016-2018 and...
Comments / 0