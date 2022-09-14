Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Lynda Wilson Commentary: California’s Power Problems Should Serve as Warning for Washington
We’re taught about a “safe following distance” in driver’s education because bad things can happen when you ride the bumper of the car ahead of you. In 2005, Democratic legislators forced our state to start riding California’s bumper when it comes to carbon-emission policies. Since Jay Inslee became governor, it’s gotten way worse — as though whatever happens in California automatically happens here.
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Nationwide railway strike threatens economy, local commuting as soon as Friday
Passenger trains in Washington are already getting canceled due to a nationwide freight railroad strike that could happen as soon as Friday. Although Amtrak and Sound Transit are not involved in union contract negotiations, their trains run on the same freight tracks owned by Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway.
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
PNW railroad engineer explains why nationwide strike may be necessary
SEATTLE - As tens of thousands of railway workers across the country could strike as soon as Friday, impacts of possible labor interruptions have already begun across Puget Sound. Vacationers were stranded in Seattle on Wednesday and garbage has been piling up in Snohomish County as officials complain of a...
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Incredible places in Washington state are becoming disgusting from litter (opinion)
Diablo LakePhoto by RC Victorino (Unsplash) There are some incredible hidden gems in Washington state that look like they are straight from a movie or a postcard. Recently, Tiktok user Heidi.rai shared a few of her favorites in a recent post with some amazing photographs that look like they are not real.
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
Inslee declares end to Covid-19 emergency in Washington state
Governor Jay Inslee will lift Washington’s state of emergency for Covid-19 by the end of October, ending more than two and a half years of unprecedented executive powers used to tamp down the pandemic. Inslee’s announcement in a September 8 news conference comes as the pandemic – along with...
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
State to Drop $1.4M on Solar Panels for Schools, Public Buildings
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) announced 14 new grants to install solar panels at a variety of schools and buildings. The DOC says $1.4 million will be going to these projects, which include the city of Medical Lake wastewater treatment plant, and Palouse High School in Whitman County, north of Pullman.
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
Murray to debate Smiley twice; other candidate debates set in WA
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley will face off in two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday. The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022
7 Most In-Demand Careers in Washington State in 2022. In 2017, Atlas Staffing employment agency said that these 7 careers were most in demand in Washington state:. At the time, these careers typically offer annual salaries between $28,000 to $105,000. From my own observations, I would think that nurses, and...
This Seemingly Easy Word Is the Most Misspelled in Washington State
What Is The Commonly Most Misspelled Word In Washington State?. A recent Google Trends discovered the most misspelled words in all 50 states and some of the words will have you shaking your head. You'll be surprised that even the most common words can easily be misspelled and Washington State's...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Interior Department Removes 'Squaw' Name From Over 70 Locations in Idaho, 18 in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Department of the Interior has announced the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the word "squaw," including over 70 in Idaho and 18 in Washington state. "The final vote completes the last step in the...
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
