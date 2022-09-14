ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon

Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman

Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
1070 KHMO-AM

A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Aragon

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

