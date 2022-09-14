Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
Oklahoma State Fair Festivities Officially Kick Off
The big day has finally arrived: the Oklahoma State Fair is underway Thursday. The fair will offer two weeks of food and fun for residents of the Oklahoma City metro. News 9's Colby Thelen checked out some of the sights and sounds.
Renter calls News 4 after bedroom ceiling gives way, hole remains for months
A metro tenant calls In Your Corner in a tough spot. He says his apartment has been everything he wants, save for a glaring problem in his bedroom.
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
kosu.org
Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman
Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
News On 6
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
‘Crawling Crooks’ hitting local businesses
On Friday morning Amber Alvarez, the owner of Los Aztecas Restaurant, walked into work to find one of the glass windows shattered and some of her hard-earned possessions looted.
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
KOCO
Part of Interstate 35 set to be closed all weekend for road work in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Make your plans now because getting around on the east side of Oklahoma City could be tough this weekend. Part of I-35 will be closed all weekend for road work. You’ll see signs like this near ramps and highway entrances as I-35 southbound between I-40 and I-44 will shut down completely this weekend from Friday night to Monday morning.
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Aragon
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Aragon and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
