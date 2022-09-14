Related
$2.3M could go towards upgrades at Raising Cane’s River Center
LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC
Baton Rouge police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death
Livingston library officials to discuss reclassifying certain books
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREC named top large park system in the nation
Livingston Parish community launches alliance in support of Livingston Parish Libraries
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
Settlement checks delayed for families of Bob Dean nursing home residents
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.
Head of La. Center for Children’s Rights to speak about ongoing OJJ issues
Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
Coach Kelly looking for ‘persistence and consistency’ with his Tigers
EBRSO mourns loss of K9 who served during presidential visit
Baton Rouge Bike Club honors and remembers first responders in September 11 attack
School officials address Capitol Middle fight
PROGRAMMING NOTE: 9News This Morning to air at 6 a.m. Monday
BR Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes scams
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 4