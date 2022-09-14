ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

$2.3M could go towards upgrades at Raising Cane’s River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council could decide to send millions of dollars to the Raising Cane’s River Center for improvements. “So, we had an R&B show, next show coming up is country, the show coming up after that is classic rock with Garry Allan with the Beach Boys, then we come back with John Mulaney and comedy,” said Wayne Hodes, the general manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU’s full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20. FULL SCHEDULE:. Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.) Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Livingston library officials to discuss reclassifying certain books

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control will discuss reclassifying certain books at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The meeting comes weeks after Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks sent a letter to Livingston Parish Library officials expressing his concerns about certain books with “questionable sexual content” found in the young adult section of the library.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BREC named top large park system in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the third time in its history, BREC won the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The prestigious accolade means BREC has been named as the top large park system in the nation. The American Academy for Park and Recreation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Head of La. Center for Children’s Rights to speak about ongoing OJJ issues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aaron Clark-Rizzio, the executive director for La. Center for Children’s Rights, will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 19. Officials say Clark-Rizzio will address the ongoing issues in the La. Office for Juvenile Justice, including the plan to move incarcerated youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Capitol High School closer to being reintegrated into EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capitol High School is one step closer to being reintegrated into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. During a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, school board members unanimously voted to bring Capitol High back into the school district. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco passes away

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Lucille Freemin Babineaux, mother of former Governor Kathleen Blanco, has died at the age of 102. Officials said she passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home on Monday, September 19. Babineaux is survived by her many children and grandchildren. She graduated from Mt....
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School officials address Capitol Middle fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BR Better Business Bureau warns of sweepstakes scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau in Baton Rouge is warning the public about a sweepstakes scam. The warning comes after a Baton Rouge area woman received an email from someone claiming to be giving away $100,000 to the first 100 people who responded to the email.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

