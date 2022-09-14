ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

How to Celebrate National Kratom Day in Grand Junction

You've probably heard the word Kratom thrown around, maybe you've even tried it or use it regularly for different reasons, or maybe you don't even know how to pronounce it. Whatever the case may be, a perfect opportunity to either learn more about Kratom or just celebrate the plant, in general, is coming soon to Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Best RV Parks and Resorts In Grand Junction Colorado

Grand Junction, Colorado is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts and there are a lot of great places to park your RV while you're out exploring and enjoying Colorado's west side. Grand Junction is A Fabulous Destination In Summer or Winter. Obviously, the summer and fall months are an excellent...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Astrofest 2022

We are well into the month of September. On the Western Slope, you can glimpse changing leaves in the high foothills and mesas. The leaves are reacting to the shortening of the days. Then, on September 22, the days and nights will be equal. The autumnal equinox is a name for this phenomenon. After this day, the nights will expand their reach, increasing in length, until the winter solstice.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction

These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you. These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique

You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain exits, sun returns Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drying and warming will begin on Thursday, and the sun will come back for the weekend. Another storm system early next week could bring another round of stormy weather. This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. We will cool slowly through the 60s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
MESA, CO
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

