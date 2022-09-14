ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga County announces Bivalent Booster Clinic for Seniors

The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH) has announced the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster vaccine will be available for seniors 65 years of age or older. Saratoga County has also opened a call center for the convenience of seniors to make appointments at SCDOH vaccine clinics in Ballston Spa and other clinics throughout the county.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why was Glens Falls’ parking coned off this week?

If you work, live or spend time in and around downtown Glens Falls, you may have noticed it was harder than usual to find parking this week. Parking spots were blocked off by traffic cones daily, from Monday to early Friday. You can park there again as of late Friday, and don't worry - the spots are still free for at least two hours at a time.
GLENS FALLS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight, was the night for all things High School Football. Friday Night Lights happening all around the capitol region and the games did not disappoint. Niskayuna played host to the La Salle Institute. The game was played at Schenectady High School. Early in the game quarterback Ethan Gilson found freshmen Cameron Grasso who snagged a great catch for a first down. But right after that drive, the Cadets took control of this game. Third and goal in the first quarter, Matt Bott would fight his way around the edge and push himself into the end zone for the score. That would make it 13-0 La Salle. Bott wasn't done there as right before the half he fought hard for yet another rushing touchdown. Cadets go on to win 25-7.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Big Frog 104

Local Chef/Upstate NY Native To Compete On Popular Reality Cooking TV Show

A local chef is set to take the heat in Hell's Kitchen. Love 'em or hate, Gordon Ramsey is a force to be reckoned with in the reality TV world. The renowned chef and star of Hell's Kitchen is known for his brash personality, brutal honesty, and hard-to-impress nature as the host of his legendary cooking competition. With all those character traits, a chef that breaks through on the show and impresses the culinary perfectionist is definitely a pro who is great at their craft. An Upstate NY native/local Lake George chef is set to make a run on the new season of Hells Kitchen to do just that.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Business owner takes up furniture restoration trend

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Furniture restoration has become all the rage on TikTok and other social media. In tonight's Positively Upstate, CBS 6's chief Photojournalist Mark Zwinak meets one local business owner who, like the old saying goes, is helping one mans trash become another mans treasure.
ALBANY, NY

