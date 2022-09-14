Read full article on original website
Frank Reich's play-calling is not the Indianapolis Colts' problem | Opinion
Many Colts fans are fed up with fifth-year coach Frank Reich, but I think he's actually quite good. Just needs a better roster, and tougher demeanor.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars Live on 09/18
On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Colts vs. Jaguars. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
thecomeback.com
Marcus Freeman makes major life change after 0-2 start
Marcus Freeman probably did not envision his Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coaching career starting like this. The season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus was understandable. The following week’s loss at home to the Marshall Thundering Herd was less so. That game cost the Irish their starting quarterback, Tyler Buchner, after the former four-star prospect suffered a grade 5 AC sprain in his non-throwing shoulder.
Detroit Lions predictions vs. Washington Commanders: How big are offensive line injuries?
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' vs. Washington Commanders game Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox): Dave Birkett The Lions are dealing with a lot of injuries...
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
