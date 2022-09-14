Infectious disease specialist discusses recent increase in polio cases

The U.S. has now joined the World Health Organization's list of countries where polio is circulating.

New York recently declared a state of emergency after a case of polio was confirmed and the virus was detected in the wastewater in several of its counties.

Now, doctors here in the Coachella Valley say they're concerned and want our wastewater tested for polio as well.

Palm Springs currently tests the water for covid and monkeypox.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in-depth with infectious disease specialist, Dr. Phyliss Ritchie.

