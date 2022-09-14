ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.

The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.

Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqea1_0hvlcY4w00

Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said.

"When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."

When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

