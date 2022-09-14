ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison.

Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to reports filed by Kern County firefighters in Superior Court.

Marty Sias, file image.

He pleaded no contest to arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of a structure or forest land and possession of materials used for arson, according to court records.

Other terms of Sias’ sentence are lifetime arson offender registration and an order to pay restitution, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

According to court documents, Sias said he entered the mansion on Buena Vista Road just south of McCutcheon Road from a balcony on the north side. He used a lighter to ignite fires in rooms on the second and third floors, the reports say.

Next he broke a sliding glass door to enter the cabana area, the reports say. Sias told investigators he drank alcohol then used it to start fires in and around the cabana.

Bill Destefani, the owner, said he was sleeping in the office area when his dog started barking. He went outside and saw flames shooting from the roof.

The following morning, Sias was found near fires at Independence High, documents said. One fire damaged stucco to a school bathroom, a fire in a stack of barstools damaged a metal shipping container and a third was found smoldering in a plastic trash can, firefighters said.

Comments / 5

1st amendment only
2d ago

no 15 years. attempted murder. a man is living in that house. he's been burning alot of buildings there all over and a eye sore and hardships to the owners.

Reply
3
KGET

