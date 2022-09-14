ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Taking daily multivitamin could slow cognitive decline among older people by 2 years, study say

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sziEG_0hvlcP8P00

Keeping brain healthy could be as simple as taking daily multivitamin, study says 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Keeping your brain healthy could be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin, according to a first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday by the Alzheimer's Association. The ability to slow cognitive decline by almost two years with a multivitamin is significant, and while more research is needed, doctors say this is a critical first step.

Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. She was eager to be part of a study testing whether a multivitamin could protect or improve her brain health.

"With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator," Lowe said. "The more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are."

The research found for people 65 and over after three years of taking a daily multivitamin, there was a 60% slowing of cognitive decline.

"This was a shocking, shocking discovery," Kristina Fransel, executive director of the Delaware Valley chapter of Alzheimer's Association, said. "Knowing that this dietary supplement could be a part of helping reduce risk could have significant public health impact in terms of just managing the disease manage helping those caregivers reduce that burden."

The exact connection between multivitamins and brain health is unclear, but research says they could replace micronutrients and minerals needed for brain function that are depleted with aging.

"People with reported cardiovascular disease appeared to benefit even more," Laura Baker, lead researcher, said.

Doctors say more research is needed before multivitamins are recommended for preventing cognitive decline, but Lowe will continue taking them and staying active.

"I take no medication of any kind now, except I do take my multivitamin," Lowe said. "I continued with that. I'm physically active, mentally active."

The study also looked at taking a cocoa extract. Researchers thought chocolate might be as protective as a multivitamin, but it wasn't found it did not have benefits on cognition.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Multivitamin#Cognition#Cognitive Ability#Older Adults Lifestyle#Diseases#Senior Health#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy