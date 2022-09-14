Taking daily multivitamin could slow cognitive decline among older people by 2 years, study say

Keeping brain healthy could be as simple as taking daily multivitamin, study says 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Keeping your brain healthy could be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin, according to a first-of-its-kind study released Wednesday by the Alzheimer's Association. The ability to slow cognitive decline by almost two years with a multivitamin is significant, and while more research is needed, doctors say this is a critical first step.

Diane Lowe is healthy and active. At age 79, she's an avid skier and walks five miles a day. She was eager to be part of a study testing whether a multivitamin could protect or improve her brain health.

"With lots of friends dealing with either dementia or Alzheimer's, it was certainly a motivator," Lowe said. "The more we learn about the health issues and how we can better take care of ourselves, the better we all are."

The research found for people 65 and over after three years of taking a daily multivitamin, there was a 60% slowing of cognitive decline.

"This was a shocking, shocking discovery," Kristina Fransel, executive director of the Delaware Valley chapter of Alzheimer's Association, said. "Knowing that this dietary supplement could be a part of helping reduce risk could have significant public health impact in terms of just managing the disease manage helping those caregivers reduce that burden."

The exact connection between multivitamins and brain health is unclear, but research says they could replace micronutrients and minerals needed for brain function that are depleted with aging.

"People with reported cardiovascular disease appeared to benefit even more," Laura Baker, lead researcher, said.

Doctors say more research is needed before multivitamins are recommended for preventing cognitive decline, but Lowe will continue taking them and staying active.

"I take no medication of any kind now, except I do take my multivitamin," Lowe said. "I continued with that. I'm physically active, mentally active."

The study also looked at taking a cocoa extract. Researchers thought chocolate might be as protective as a multivitamin, but it wasn't found it did not have benefits on cognition.

For more information, click here .